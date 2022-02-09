Skip to main content

Harbaugh, Michigan filling offensive coordinator, other roles from within

After again losing his offensive and defensive coordinators, Jim Harbaugh is promoting from within

A day after hiring a new defensive coordinator, Jim Harbaugh has refilled his Michigan offensive staff with a new addition and also made organizational changes on the Wolverines’ offensive side of the ball.

Grant Newsome, most recently a student assistant for the Wolverines, has been elevated to Michigan’s tight ends coach. A former player under Harbaugh at Michigan, Newsome was forced to medically retire from the sport prior to his senior season in 2018 and joined the Wolverines’ staff at that time as a student assistant.

Additionally, Harbaugh has promoted from within to replace the departed Josh Gattis, Michigan’s former offensive coordinator and Broyles Award winner who departed the program within the past week for a job as Miami’s offensive coordinator.

Harbaugh announced that he has decided to have Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss serve as co-offensive coordinators for the Michigan offense.

Also the team’s offensive line coach, Moore previously held the co-coordinator title. Weiss, who joined the Michigan staff a year ago from – no surprise here – the Baltimore Ravens, ascends to co-offensive coordinator in addition to his quarterbacks coaching duties.

“We have great chemistry among the coaches on our offensive staff,” Harbaugh said in the school’s statement. “The teamwork has been exceptional. Everyone has been integral to our offensive success and each coach’s contribution has and will continue to be valued.

“Coach Sherrone Moore and Coach Matt Weiss will share play-calling duties with our objective being to maximize our players’ talents and put them in the best position to be successful. I am excited about the leadership and coaching of our offensive staff.”

Ron Bellamy, previously Michigan’s safeties coach, is shifting to the offensive side of the ball to work with wide receivers. Bellamy’s entering his second year on staff after a decorated career as a prep coach at West Bloomfield (Michigan).

Jay Harbaugh, the FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year, is also adding safeties coaching duties to his workload. 

