Skip to main content

Michigan promotes Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach

Jim Harbaugh has found who he wants to take the program's opening for quarterbacks coach on staff.

The program has announced that Kirk Campbell is being promoted from analyst to quarterbacks coach.

With the promotion, Harbaugh is able to slide a former FBS play caller into the role.

Campbell previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion for two seasons.

During the last five games of the 2021 season at ODU, Campbell had the Monarchs offense really humming, averaging 39 points per game during that stretch. 

He was dismissed by head coach Ricky Rahne in late November 2021.

Prior to ODU, Campbell served as an analyst on the staff at Penn State.

He fills the opening on staff created by the dismissal of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who is currently under police investigation for alleged computer crimes that took place within the Wolverines football facility.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

LaFleur Jets

Rams finalizing deal with former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur

Multiple reports share Sean McVay is finalizing a deal with the 36-year old former coordinator to bring him to LA.

By Doug Samuels
Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks releases statement after missing out on Carolina job

There aren't a lot of coaches who consider "Carolina Panthers head coach" their dream job, but Steve Wilks was probably one of them.

By Zach Barnett
Tim Buchanan Steve Wood

Regime change coming for one of the top high school programs in the nation

Twenty five years ago, Aledo had never won a Texas state championship. Under the leadership of Tim Buchanan and Steve Wood, the Bearcats now led the state with 11 titles.

By Zach Barnett
Josh Gattis

Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis

Gattis is out after one season in Miami, and more than two months after the Hurricanes' final game.

By Zach Barnett
Coastal Carolina

Sources: Coastal Carolina makes pair of key hires to bolster recruiting department

Chanticleers pulling from both the Big Ten, SEC for off-the-field roles

By John Brice
ithaca

Sources: Pair of FCS programs raid Ithaca staff for offensive, defensive assistants

Penn, Stony Brook are snagging staffers from the Bombers

By John Brice
trelamb.jpg copy

How Tre Lamb Developed A National Coaching Tree Turning Around Gardner-Webb

In two years, Lamb has had six Runnin' Bulldogs' assistants get FBS jobs, including three at top Power-5 programs

By John Brice
Shorter

After a 50-year absence, Conference Carolinas to sponsor football again

On Thursday, Conference Carolinas announced a new member and, with it, a new sport.

By Zach Barnett