Michigan promotes Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach

Jim Harbaugh has found who he wants to take the program's opening for quarterbacks coach on staff.

The program has announced that Kirk Campbell is being promoted from analyst to quarterbacks coach.

With the promotion, Harbaugh is able to slide a former FBS play caller into the role.

Campbell previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion for two seasons.

During the last five games of the 2021 season at ODU, Campbell had the Monarchs offense really humming, averaging 39 points per game during that stretch.

He was dismissed by head coach Ricky Rahne in late November 2021.

Prior to ODU, Campbell served as an analyst on the staff at Penn State.

He fills the opening on staff created by the dismissal of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who is currently under police investigation for alleged computer crimes that took place within the Wolverines football facility.

