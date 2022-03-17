Michigan QB pledges jersey sale royalties to offensive line

Back before the new NIL rules went into effect last summer, one of the main fear mongers you'd hear against the concept went like this: "What happens when the QB makes more than the offensive line? Think those guys will still want to block for him??"

That argument was often touted by message board keyboard warriors and Twitter reply guys, but it was also repeated by those within the NCAA power structure as well.

It happened to ignore a simple point: the same dynamic already takes place, every single day, all around us. In the NFL, the quarterback (provided he's not on his rookie deal) makes more than the offensive line. The head coach makes more than the position coach. The sales director makes more than the sales associate. That's not to say paycheck jealousy doesn't take place in the real world -- of course it does -- but such issues typically have a way of working themselves out. It's called life in the real world. And in the real world, society values some jobs more than others. Well-adjusted people understand this, and it was naive to the point of insulting to think college offensive linemen wouldn't understand this dynamic.

There's one quarterback on the field. He touches the ball every play. Offensive linemen devote their entire careers to placing their bodies in harm's way to keep him clean and upright. Of course quarterbacks were always going to make more than the other positions, lineman included, in the NIL marketplace.

But that hypothetical example ignored one scenario. What if the quarterback getting rich off NIL deals wasn't a detriment to team chemistry, but a benefit?

That's the situation at Michigan, where JJ McCarthy has pledged royalties from his jersey sales to the Wolverine offensive line.

It's unlikely we're talking about major dollars here, given that Michigan lists 17 offensive lineman on its roster, but it's still smart marketing by McCarthy.

Following a freshman season in which he tossed 59 passes and toted 27 rushes, the former 5-star recruit has an outside shot to unseat senior Cade McNamara as QB1 heading into Michigan's Big Ten title defense this fall. And even if that doesn't happen, he's positioning himself to lead the team in 2023 and 2024, and NIL is helping him do that.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.