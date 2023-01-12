Skip to main content

Michigan releases statement on Jim Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh releases statement on statement

Family dinner at the Michigan football household is a pretty awkward experience right now.

We're just in a weird, weird place at Michigan.

It's been more than a week since Jim Harbaugh released a statement saying he expects to coach Michigan next season, without saying he will coach Michigan next season. 

In that time, the NCAA has served a notice of allegations against Michigan for alleged recruiting violations committed during the covid dead period, which could include a suspension for Harbaugh.

We've got a wide range of possibilities here: from Harbaugh leaving for the NFL, from Michigan potentially having contractual ground to fire Harbaugh outright, to handing Harbaugh a new contract that could be worth up to nine figures.

And more than a week later, things are, largely, in a standstill. The NFL jobs for which Harbaugh is a candidate are all still open. The NCAA case is still open. It's a weird time, but then again it's not weird. Michigan did this all last season, to some extent.

While we should all be cognizant that coaches are employees, I made the comparison after Harbaugh's statement last week that his level of commitment at the current moment would not go over well if applied to another facet of life.

Let's fast forward to today.

Michigan president Santa Ono released this statement.

To me, this statement reads, We're aware of your concerns here at the highest level of the Michigan administration. Jim will not be fired for the NCAA stuff, and we're making progress toward an extension.

But that's my read on the statement. Perhaps yours is different. Here's Jim's:

Now, imagine sitting down to the dinner table and your mom saying, Kids, I'm aware of your Dad's concerns, and I'm optimistic we'll work through them and, once we do, he won't want to leave. 

You then look over to Dad who, instead of saying, "You kiddos have nothing to worry about, Dad's not going anywhere," looks down at the table and mutters, "I am in full support of Mom's statement and her support of me."

Back in the real world, this ends when all the NFL jobs are filled and/or when Harbaugh signs a new contract. Until then... can someone pass the rolls?

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

