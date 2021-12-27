Georgia Southern reportedly losing newly-hired running backs coach to Michigan State

The 29-year-old Effrem Reed went from a Sun Belt GA to a Big Ten position coach in two years' time.

This time of year is tough for many coaches and their families, when the programs they pour their whole lives into decide they want to move in another direction. But it's also a time of incredible opportunity, as each year a handful of coaches shoot up the ladder farther than they even thought possible just a few weeks prior.

Effrem Reed will be on that list for the 2021-22 edition.

In less than a month, Reed has moved from a Michigan State analyst, to a Georgia Southern running backs coach, and now according to Yahoo's Pete Thamel he's set to return to East Lansing as the Spartans' running backs coach.

Reed was announced as a member of Clay Helton's new staff on Dec. 7.

"Effrem is one of the brightest young coaches in the profession today," Helton said less than three weeks ago. "Having served under Mel Tucker at Michigan State, Effrem knows what it takes to build an elite college football program. Effrem was instrumental in the development of Kenneth Walker III, helping the running back through a very successful 2021 Heisman campaign. He has strong recruiting ties to the southeast having played and coached at Louisiana and we look forward to him leading a very talented running back group here at Georgia Southern."

Reed replaces 2021 FootballScoop Running Backs Coach of the Year finalist William Peagler, who took the tight ends job at Florida.

The 29-year-old played at Louisiana from 2012-15 and was a defensive GA for the Ragin' Cajuns as recently as 2019.

To get from a Sun Belt GA to a Big Ten position coach in two years' time required Mark Dantonio resigning at Michigan State, Mel Tucker ditching Colorado, Dan Mullen's firing at Florida, with Chad Lunsford's firing at Georgia Southern in there as well. That's the cycle of life in coaching.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.