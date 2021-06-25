Reports: Spartans, Mel Tucker adding ultra-successful prep coach to staff

Just weeks after augmenting his staff with the addition of former Wisconsin director of player personnel Saeed Khalif into the same role at Michigan State, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker reportedly has made another major move to strengthen his staff with one of the most successful high school coaches in the state of Michigan.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Just weeks after augmenting his staff with the addition of former Wisconsin director of player personnel Saeed Khalif into the same role at Michigan State, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker reportedly has made another major move to strengthen his staff.

Per the Detroit Free Press, Tucker has hired Detroit Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher into an analyst's role on the Michigan State staff.

Wilcher has in the past not shied away from his goal of coaching at the collegiate level and had told the Free Press as much on the record earlier this spring.

After being a running back as well as an All-American track performer at the University of Michigan, Wilcher carved a prep coaching career as one of the most successful coaches in the state.

Wilcher amassed nearly 200 career wins and a trio of state football championships at Cass Tech.

Four years ago, the NCAA had passed legislation targeted to prevent college programs from making staff additions into off-the-field positions that could have been perceived as done to gain a recruiting advantage.

However, earlier this year the NCAA began to unwind that rule.

The Spartans are set to open their second season under Tucker Friday, Sept. 3, at Big Ten rival Northwestern.

You May Like

Ed Orgeron

Lawsuit hammers LSU, Orgeron on handling of rape, sexual misconduct allegations

Both the administrative and athletics departments at LSU, including head football coach Ed Orgeron, are being blasted in the latest filing of an ongoing class action lawsuit against the school that alleges a conspiracy to cover up rapes, among other allegations.

NC State baseball

Let NC State baseball be a warning to your football team

Minutes before the biggest game in program history, close to half NC State's roster was placed in virus protocol.

IMG academy

IMG Academy names Pepper Johnson new head coach

Defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson has ascended to the head coaching spot at one of the premier jobs in high school football.

Bill Moos

Bill Moos retires as Nebraska AD

Moos has led Nebraska's athletics department since October 2017.

CoY-2020-wide

Phil Kleckler -- 2020 FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year

Kleckler's defense finished sixth nationally in scoring defense in helping Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) win its first NAIA title.

Bucs helmet

NFL approves multiple helmet colors starting in 2022

The change will bring back some classic looks but also opens the NFL to the kaleidoscope of Nike possibilities.

Durnango David Vogt

Leading the school to their first state title wasn't enough to renew the contract of this high school coach

Durango HS (CO) head coach David Vogt won't get a chance to return for a ninth season and defend the school's first ever state title after a standoff with the school where they opted to not renew his contract.

Mark Emmert

NCAA settles on NIL strategy: Figure it out for yourselves

One week before the deadline to have an NIL plan in place, the NCAA's grand idea is to give up and let schools make their own policy.