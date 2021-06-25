Reports: Spartans, Mel Tucker adding ultra-successful prep coach to staff

Just weeks after augmenting his staff with the addition of former Wisconsin director of player personnel Saeed Khalif into the same role at Michigan State, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker reportedly has made another major move to strengthen his staff with one of the most successful high school coaches in the state of Michigan.

Just weeks after augmenting his staff with the addition of former Wisconsin director of player personnel Saeed Khalif into the same role at Michigan State, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker reportedly has made another major move to strengthen his staff.

Per the Detroit Free Press, Tucker has hired Detroit Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher into an analyst's role on the Michigan State staff.

Wilcher has in the past not shied away from his goal of coaching at the collegiate level and had told the Free Press as much on the record earlier this spring.

After being a running back as well as an All-American track performer at the University of Michigan, Wilcher carved a prep coaching career as one of the most successful coaches in the state.

Wilcher amassed nearly 200 career wins and a trio of state football championships at Cass Tech.

Four years ago, the NCAA had passed legislation targeted to prevent college programs from making staff additions into off-the-field positions that could have been perceived as done to gain a recruiting advantage.

However, earlier this year the NCAA began to unwind that rule.

The Spartans are set to open their second season under Tucker Friday, Sept. 3, at Big Ten rival Northwestern.