Michigan State now selling official Mel Tucker NFTs

For just 0.5 ethereum, you can become the proud owner of an exclusive NFTuck. Hopefully that sentence made sense to someone out there.

What is an NFT? It stands for non-fungible token. What is a non-fungible token? It's the digital equivalent of a trading card. How is an NFT different than a GIF, a .jpeg or a screen shot? I.... I don't know.

What is a ethereum? It's a form of cryptocurrency. What is cryptocurrency? It's money... on the Internet. What tangible asset backs ethereum? The power of children's hopes and wishes.

Maybe someone at Michigan State or the NFT firm behind this promotion can explain the concept more coherently than that, but either way they would really like you to buy an NFTuck.

NFTs are what's next for Spartan Nation. Introducing unprecedented experiences and exclusive collectibles in NFT (Non-Fungible Token) form featuring Coach Mel Tucker. NFTuck™ is the first-in-the nation NFT drop for a Coach and Team that will give fans around the world the chance to be the first and only owner of NFTs from Coach Tucker, MSU players and the broader MSU sports world.

Michigan State is selling three NFTs: NFTuck Ring, NFTuck Coin, and NFTuck Shoe. I don't want to violate any Internet laws, but they're basically GIFs that look like this.

Owners of NFTucks will also get real world perks: an in-season private chat with Tucker, sideline access to a Spartan practice, and "ownership to exclusive digital content and commemorative moments from Coach Tuck."

Proceeds from NFTuck sales will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan. Presumably, those proceeds will be paid in American dollars.

