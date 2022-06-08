Michigan State launching revolutionary NIL program with direct-player access

No third parties. No agents. No outside collectives.

Michigan State’s football team is launching a first-of-its-kind Name, Image & Likeness program that it promises will bring fans direct access to the Spartans – both online and in person.

This summer, Sparty players are launching the East Lansing NIL Club.

“We believe there is a better way for us to use NIL to enhance our program and support our mission of winning,” the Spartans said in a statement on Twitter. “MSU football is about the TEAM.”

“With this in mind, we have come together to launch the East Lansing NIL Club.”

The statement further provides a glimpse into what the Spartans’ players say membership in the online community will include.

“The East Lansing NIL Club is a membership-based community that allows fans to access the players like never before,” per the statement, which indicated all proceeds raised through the East Lansing NIL Club will be evenly distributed among all members of the team. “We will have an online community where fans can chat with us and get access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content from all the guys on the team.”

Per the players’ joint release, the Club is “going to sell a limited number of East Lansing NIL Club Access Passes,” with said passes a gateway to the exclusive online content players say they are going to create and also to the exclusive “in-person player events that we host throughout the season.”

The players already have launched their Web site (www.EastLansingNILClub.com).