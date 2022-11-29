Skip to main content

Michigan Tech announces head coaching change

The program is parting ways with Steve Olson and has named a former quarterback for the program as his successor.

Michigan Tech (D-II) has announced that head coach Steve Olson will not have his contract renewed.

Olson recently wrapped up his sixth season leading the program, and went 23-29 with a 15-23 mark in the ultra-competitive GLIAC.

Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Dan Mettlach has been named the program's new head coach, effective immediately.

Mettlach takes the reigns of a program that he once quarterbacked. He was named GLIAC Player of the Year in 2004 and was a two-time all conference performer.

Before joining the staff at his alma mater, Mettlach helped to start the Finlandia (D-III - MI) program from scratch as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, and has a number of other small college stops in Michigan and Minnesota on his resume.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for all the latest.

Tags
terms:
D-IIMichigan Tech

You May Like

BCU-football

Bethune-Cookman making change atop football program

Wildcats part ways with Terry Sims

By John Brice
Texas Tech Oklahoma

Texas Tech's OT comeback vs. Oklahoma was the most improbable win of the season

Across 1,733 games and counting, the Red Raiders were the only team to lose every major metric but win the game anyway.

By Zach Barnett
Brent Key

Georgia Tech planning to promote Brent Key to head coach

By Doug Samuels
Mike Miller Maryland

Charlotte reportedly goes to Big Ten for offensive coordinator hire

Mike Miller is reportedly set to become Biff Poggi's offensive coordinator.

By Doug Samuels
vincent

UAB players accuse president of not granting meeting, "want our voices to be heard"

The Blazers are publicly lobbying for interim coach Bryant Vincent to be named the program's full-time head coach

By John Brice
Lance Leipold

Details of Lance Leipold's extension at Kansas are out

Kansas is upping its commitment after Leipold led the Jayhawks to their first bowl game in 15 seasons.

By Zach Barnett
Pat Fitzgerald Northwestern

Coordinator change reportedly coming at Northwestern

The Wildcats enter 2023 having won two of their last 18 Big Ten games.

By Zach Barnett
Scangarello Kentucky

Kentucky parts ways with offensive coordinator

Rich Scangarello is out after one season.

By Doug Samuels