Michigan Tech announces head coaching change

The program is parting ways with Steve Olson and has named a former quarterback for the program as his successor.

Michigan Tech (D-II) has announced that head coach Steve Olson will not have his contract renewed.

Olson recently wrapped up his sixth season leading the program, and went 23-29 with a 15-23 mark in the ultra-competitive GLIAC.

Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Dan Mettlach has been named the program's new head coach, effective immediately.

Mettlach takes the reigns of a program that he once quarterbacked. He was named GLIAC Player of the Year in 2004 and was a two-time all conference performer.

Before joining the staff at his alma mater, Mettlach helped to start the Finlandia (D-III - MI) program from scratch as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, and has a number of other small college stops in Michigan and Minnesota on his resume.

