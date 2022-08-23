Skip to main content

Michigan players share "breaking news" of Wolverines' new players-led NIL collective

The Wolverines are launching the Ann Arbor NIL Club with funding raised going directly to the entire football team

Add the University of Michigan’s entire football team to the list of college athletes taking Name, Image & Likeness matters into their own hands.

With players releasing a breaking news memo Tuesday on Twitter and social media, the Wolverines’ 2022 football roster unveiled the launch of the all-new Ann Arbor NIL Club.

“Our team has come together to launch the Ann Arbor NIL Club,” per the player statement. “If you’re a fan looking to support our whole team, this is how you can do it.”

The social media post then shares that the AANC, as players subsequently refer to it, “allows fans to financially support and interact with our team.”

The document reveals that the players’ newly formed NIL venture will distribute funds “evenly” among all 110 players on the Wolverines’ roster; that number reflects not only Michigan’s scholarship players but also its walk-on student-athletes.

Per the players’ letter, contributors/members of the AANC can “financially support our team and ensure we are a leader in the era of NIL,” as well as participate in exclusive “meet-and-greets and Q&As with players.”

In perhaps the first of its kind for the growing number of these player-led NIL collectives, Michigan’s players indicate that they will participate in “film breakdowns” with members of the AANC, in addition to those contributors having access to other play-created content.

The players also shared the AANC's Web site, and the group's official Twitter account also has launched, with it touting more than 500 members and more than $13,000 raised in just a few hours this afternoon. 

You May Like

Shane Beamer USC

In SEC's Fast & Furious Preseason, Shane Beamer turns Mark Stoops' 'stay in lane' comment back on the Kentucky Wildcats' coach

Stoops was perceived to take a shot at Beamer after Stoops implied John Calipari should stay in his lane as Kentucky's basketball coach

By John Brice
Credit: USATSI

Tom Herman lands TV gig

Former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman is coming to a TV near you.

By Doug Samuels
Nick Saban

Alabama extends Nick Saban's contract once more, again making him college football's highest-paid coach

Saban is now under contract to coach Alabama until he's 79 years old.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 9.13.22 AM

Renderings released for proposed new Miami stadium

Beyond a new stadium, this project would cut the Canes' commute down by 17 miles.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 9.35.16 PM

A high school football coaching icon has died

Gary Gaines, immortalized in Buzz Bissinger's classic Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team, and a Dream and portrayed onscreen by Billy Bob Thornton, died on Monday.

By Zach Barnett
Nick Saban

Nick Saban crosses $100 million earnings mark at Alabama

With another contract extension around the corner, Alabama's total commitment to the greatest college football coach of all-time could soon cross $200 million.

By Zach Barnett
South Carolina Huddle

Former South Carolina, NFL All-Pro transitioning into new Name, Image & Likeness role

Patrick DiMarco played for Steve Spurrier, spent 10 years in the NFL & now is working in the NIL space

By John Brice
St John Bosco

A company has signed players at a high school powerhouse to a team-wide NIL deal

"As a high school football coach, this is just another layer of information I'm going to have to learn and be knowledgable in," says St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro.

By Zach Barnett