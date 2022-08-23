Michigan players share "breaking news" of Wolverines' new players-led NIL collective

The Wolverines are launching the Ann Arbor NIL Club with funding raised going directly to the entire football team

Add the University of Michigan’s entire football team to the list of college athletes taking Name, Image & Likeness matters into their own hands.

With players releasing a breaking news memo Tuesday on Twitter and social media, the Wolverines’ 2022 football roster unveiled the launch of the all-new Ann Arbor NIL Club.

“Our team has come together to launch the Ann Arbor NIL Club,” per the player statement. “If you’re a fan looking to support our whole team, this is how you can do it.”

The social media post then shares that the AANC, as players subsequently refer to it, “allows fans to financially support and interact with our team.”

The document reveals that the players’ newly formed NIL venture will distribute funds “evenly” among all 110 players on the Wolverines’ roster; that number reflects not only Michigan’s scholarship players but also its walk-on student-athletes.

Per the players’ letter, contributors/members of the AANC can “financially support our team and ensure we are a leader in the era of NIL,” as well as participate in exclusive “meet-and-greets and Q&As with players.”

In perhaps the first of its kind for the growing number of these player-led NIL collectives, Michigan’s players indicate that they will participate in “film breakdowns” with members of the AANC, in addition to those contributors having access to other play-created content.

The players also shared the AANC's Web site, and the group's official Twitter account also has launched, with it touting more than 500 members and more than $13,000 raised in just a few hours this afternoon.