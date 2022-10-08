Skip to main content

Michigan assistant Mike Hart stretchered off field at Indiana, will remain in hospital

The Wolverines running backs coach collapsed on the sideline in the first half Saturday

Mike Hart, a former all-time great running back at the University of Michigan and now the running backs coach at his alma mater for Jim Harbaugh, collapsed on the sideline Saturday in the Wolverines' game at Indiana.

Hart suffered what was termed a "cardiac" or "heart" incident on the Wolverines' sideline during the game's opening half.

Fox Sports TV cameras showed an emotional scene, with players huddled with coaches on the sideline and crying as well as hugging one another and praying as Hart was loaded onto a stretcher and taken from the stadium by medical personnel.

After the Wolverines' 31-10 win, Harbaugh provided a brief update on Hart's status.

"He's going to stay overnight here in Bloomington for continued observation," Harbaugh told reporters at the onset of his post-game press conference. "Mike's a strong guy and just abundant prayers going his way.

"It really puts things in perspective."

Though Hart collapsed amongst the Michigan players and coaches on the sideline and was subsequently loaded by emergency medical responders onto the stretcher to be taken to a nearby hospital, he did give a thumbs-up to the Wolverines and the crowd at Memorial Stadium.

FootballScoop will update this story as more information is known. 

Tags
terms:
college footballMike HartIndiana HoosiersJim Harbaughbig tenMichigan Wolverines

You May Like

bielema chryst

FootballScoop Deep Dive: Power 5 coaches weigh in on early firings, football's direction

From the dean of coaches, Kirk Ferentz, to Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Georgia's Kirby Smart, college coaches are taking note of their sport's ever-shortening leashes.

By John Brice
Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State reportedly close to joining Conference USA

The move would get C-USA back to 10 football members, while dropping the ASUN down to four.

By Zach Barnett
Lance Leipold

On the eve of first GameDay visit, Kansas drops plans for 'reimagined' football facilities

With planned improvements to The Booth and the Anderson football complex, Kansas is striking while the iron is at its absolute hottest.

By Zach Barnett
Brian Ferentz

Despite dismal performance, Iowa AD gives offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz a vote of confidence

Five games into the season and nearly 75 games into Brian Ferentz's OC tenure, Iowa's offense ranks 119 spots behind its defense.

By Zach Barnett
Lane Kiffin

Two and a half seasons in, we evaluate the FBS head coaching Class of 2020

In this 19-man class we count two conference champions, three New Year's Six appearances, nine unqualified successes, one verdict already rendered, and more possibly on the way.

By Zach Barnett
Nick Saban

Nick Saban's cell phone rule

Nick Saban has a simple rule, and clear consequences, for cell phones during team meetings

By Doug Samuels
Texas Oklahoma

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 6

The only website brave enough to pick the major college football games.

By Zach Barnett
Josh Conklin

Sources: Wofford making a head coaching change

Conklin will not return after four and a half seasons on the job, sources tell FootballScoop.

By John Brice