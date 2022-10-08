Michigan assistant Mike Hart stretchered off field at Indiana, will remain in hospital

The Wolverines running backs coach collapsed on the sideline in the first half Saturday

Mike Hart, a former all-time great running back at the University of Michigan and now the running backs coach at his alma mater for Jim Harbaugh, collapsed on the sideline Saturday in the Wolverines' game at Indiana.

Hart suffered what was termed a "cardiac" or "heart" incident on the Wolverines' sideline during the game's opening half.

Fox Sports TV cameras showed an emotional scene, with players huddled with coaches on the sideline and crying as well as hugging one another and praying as Hart was loaded onto a stretcher and taken from the stadium by medical personnel.

After the Wolverines' 31-10 win, Harbaugh provided a brief update on Hart's status.

"He's going to stay overnight here in Bloomington for continued observation," Harbaugh told reporters at the onset of his post-game press conference. "Mike's a strong guy and just abundant prayers going his way.

"It really puts things in perspective."

Though Hart collapsed amongst the Michigan players and coaches on the sideline and was subsequently loaded by emergency medical responders onto the stretcher to be taken to a nearby hospital, he did give a thumbs-up to the Wolverines and the crowd at Memorial Stadium.

FootballScoop will update this story as more information is known.