Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Washington, Kalen DeBoer snagging Courtney Morgan from Michigan

It's a reunion for DeBoer and Morgan, who is set to run the Huskies' personnel department
Author:

Kalen DeBoer is making a key off-the-field hire for his fledgling Washington Huskies staff, and he's reuniting with an old colleague and friend in the process. 

After a season back home at his alma mater, the University of Michigan, Courtney Morgan is preparing again for a new opportunity in the world of college football personnel departments. 

Sources tell FootballScoop that Morgan, who played for the Wolverines under former coach Lloyd Carr in the late-1990s and early-2000s, intends to accept a similar post as director of player personnel on Kalen DeBoer’s new University of Washington football staff.

DeBoer and Morgan previously worked together at Fresno State, where DeBoer in short order reinvigorated the Bulldogs’ program to the level that it led him to be hired as replacement at Washington for the fired Jimmy Lake.

Morgan has a standout-reputation throughout college football as a key element for recruiting success, as well as player evaluation, and his hiring last spring back at his alma mater was heralded by people close to the Michigan program.

In addition to reuniting with DeBoer, Morgan also is returning closer to home. A West Coast native from the Los Angeles area who also previously worked for UCLA, as well as San Jose State, Morgan also has proved a community asset for his selfless work with nonprofits, including one he earlier founded years ago as well as with the Boys & Girls Club. 

You May Like

Manny Diaz

Manny Diaz expresses disappointment in farewell letter

Manny Diaz opens his farewell letter by making it very clear how he feels about the way his firing at Miami went down

13 minutes ago
Ryan Carty

Former Blue Hen QB reportedly set to become Delaware head coach

Ryan Carty is expected to take over his alma mater's program at the conclusion of Sam Houston's playoff run

39 minutes ago
Bob Shoop Miss State

Jeff Scott hiring veteran defensive coordinator with Big 10 and SEC experience at USF, per report

Former Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Penn State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop is stepping back into the defensive play calling role for Jeff Scott at USF.

40 minutes ago
Staff Tracker - Miami

Miami Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Mario Cristobal's Miami staff is coming together via this page.

26 minutes ago
Keith Patterson

Sources: Keith Patterson to be Abilene Christian head coach

The former Texas Tech defensive coordinator will be a first-time head coach at the college level.

2 hours ago
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss 1

Details of Lane Kiffin's new deal at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin got a significant raise and some attractive incentives in his new contract.

2 hours ago
dooley eric

Sources: Southern University planning a big move

Prairie View head coach Eric Dooley targeted by Southern

3 hours ago
Manny Diaz

Miami has fired Manny Diaz, clearing the way to hire Mario Cristobal

Manny Diaz has been fired at Miami.

5 hours ago