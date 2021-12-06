Sources: Washington, Kalen DeBoer snagging Courtney Morgan from Michigan

It's a reunion for DeBoer and Morgan, who is set to run the Huskies' personnel department

Kalen DeBoer is making a key off-the-field hire for his fledgling Washington Huskies staff, and he's reuniting with an old colleague and friend in the process.

After a season back home at his alma mater, the University of Michigan, Courtney Morgan is preparing again for a new opportunity in the world of college football personnel departments.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Morgan, who played for the Wolverines under former coach Lloyd Carr in the late-1990s and early-2000s, intends to accept a similar post as director of player personnel on Kalen DeBoer’s new University of Washington football staff.

DeBoer and Morgan previously worked together at Fresno State, where DeBoer in short order reinvigorated the Bulldogs’ program to the level that it led him to be hired as replacement at Washington for the fired Jimmy Lake.

Morgan has a standout-reputation throughout college football as a key element for recruiting success, as well as player evaluation, and his hiring last spring back at his alma mater was heralded by people close to the Michigan program.

In addition to reuniting with DeBoer, Morgan also is returning closer to home. A West Coast native from the Los Angeles area who also previously worked for UCLA, as well as San Jose State, Morgan also has proved a community asset for his selfless work with nonprofits, including one he earlier founded years ago as well as with the Boys & Girls Club.