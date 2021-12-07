Michigan's Josh Gattis has won the 2021 Broyles Award

The winner of the Broyles Award has been announced at their annual ceremony today. The vote was the closest spread among the fin

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has been selected as the 2021 winner of the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.

The award recognizes the legacy of coach Frank Broyles and his Hall of Fame career as the head coach at Arkansas.

Gattis' charge on the Michigan offense helped them capture the Big 10 title and punch their ticket for the College Football Playoff.

Entering championship weekend, the Michigan offense ranks among the top 10 nationally in a number of areas including red zone offense, rushing offense, sacks allowed, and TFLs allowed.

The Wolverine offense has been explosive all year long, averaging nearly five plays of 20-plus yards per game and before they trounced Iowa in the Big Ten title game, they had 10 touchdowns on the year of 50-plus yards.

In 12 of their 13 games this year, Gattis and the Michigan offense struck first, putting their opponents on their heels.

Perhaps most impressively, when the best has been needed for the Michigan offense, especially in big games against Ohio State and in the Big Ten title game, Gattis and his offensive unit were able to deliver with impressive performances.

The other four finalists for the award were Jeff Grimes (Baylor), Jim Knowles (Oklahoma State), Dan Lanning (Georgia) and Warren Ruggerio (Wake Forest).

The five finalists were selected from a group of 15 semifinalists by a distinguished selection committee that includes legendary coaches like Vince Dooley, Grant Teaff, Barry Switzer, Phillip Fulmer, Lou Holtz, Mark Richt, Mike Bellotti, Frank Beamer, Gary Pinkel, RC Slocum, Steve Spurrier, Bob Stoops and Bill Snyder, among a few others.

Past winners include Steve Sarkisian, Gus Malzahn, Brent Venables, Tony Elliott, Mike Locksley, Kirby Smart, and Joe Brady.

Please join us in congratulating coach Gattis on the honor.