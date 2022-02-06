Skip to main content

Michigan's Josh Gattis reportedly accepting offensive coordinator job at Miami

Josh Gattis won the Broyles Award this past off season and now appears to be taking his talents to Miami as Mario Cristobal's new offensive coordinator.

It took Mario Cristobal a few swings, but he has reportedly landed his offensive coordinator.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has reportedly accepted the 'Canes offensive coordinator job, Bruce Feldman shares.

Pete Thamel shared a bit earlier this morning that Miami was targeting Gattis, who won this year's Broyles Award that goes to college football's top assistant coach.

In Ann Arbor, Gattis brought a fresh and modern approach that helped transform Jim Harbaugh's program and eventually lifted them to a Big Ten title and appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines offensive line captured the Joe Moore Award that goes to the top offensive line unit in the game this past fall after averaging over 5 yards per carry against FBS foes.

Cristobal shared last week how he hoped to have his staff in place at some point this week, and the addition of Gattis is a huge step toward finalizing his first staff at The U. Last

The loss of Gattis will mean that Jim Harbaugh, who had his name connected with a few NFL openings and flirted with the Vikings job opening last week, will pay a steep price and now is faced with replacing both his offensive and defensive coordinators. Wolverines defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald recently left for the Ravens defensive coordinator job.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

