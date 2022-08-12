Skip to main content

Middlebury's Bob Ritter to transition to new role for school after fall season

Ritter will coach one final season before transitioning to a new role with the athletic department.

Middlebury (D-III - VT) has announced that Bob Ritter, who is entering his 40th season with the program, will coach one final season.

Following the 2022 season, Ritter will transition to a new role within the athletic program.

"Bob represents the best of Middlebury, NESCAC, and Division III football," athletic director Erin Quinn shared in the release.

"His teams are always prepared and competitive, and in 2019 they were the first NESCAC team to win nine games in an undefeated 9-0 season. More importantly, through the art of his coaching, he has mentored countless student-athletes, who have discovered the best versions of themselves under his guidance."

Ritter, who is a 1982 alumnus of the school, joined the football staff in 1996 and was named head coach of the program in 2000. The undefeated 2009 season was the first in program history.

In his 20 seasons leading the program he has a record of 105-59, and is just the second coach in program history to eclipse the 100-win mark.

Ritter has also served as a longtime assistant men's lacrosse coach and earlier in his career was the women's ice hockey head coach and was named school's defensive coordinator upon graduating.

Ritter's new role was not announced by the school, but they did note that it will be a senior administrative staff position that will contribute to the athletics department.

As for what's next for the program, Middlebury shared that they plan to share more information regarding the plans for their new head coach at a later date.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

