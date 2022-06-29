Skip to main content

Mike Gundy: "College football is going to look completely different in two years..."

The upper tier of the Power Five may be able to entice recruits with lucrative NIL deals, but that's not happening at most Power 5 programs and Mike Gundy sees college football heading for some major changes...and fast.

The stories of high school kids going to where the NIL money is gets a lot of attention and clicks, but that's not how the majority of college football programs are operating in today's NIL era, according to Mike Gundy.

In a recent piece by Max Olson for The Athletic, Gundy shared that only the top tier of Power Five programs are able to engage in "pay-for-play battles" for recruits.

Gundy shares that approach doesn't seem sustainable, and they're not doing that in Stillwater, instead they have two NIL collectives that are focused on helping every player on the roster.

"It's not a sustainable way of life, in may opinion. Maybe there's 10 or 12 schools in the country that can live that way. The other 45 or 50 that are in the Power Five conferences, they can't sustain that type of model."

As much as NIL and the transfer portal have changed college football over the last several years, Gundy really believes that this is just the beginning and the game could look completely different as soon as two years down the road, and there's no turning back.

"We're adapting and learning on the run. College football is going to look completely different two years from now, in my opinion, and maybe even quicker than that."

"People need to quit talking about whether they like it or not. It's here. The genie's out of the bottle. It's over. So for Oklahoma State, they very most important thing we can do is make sure we're taking care of the student-athletes and our players."

Along with that willingness to adapt, and taking care of the guys on their roster now, protecting the culture he and his staff have built is another one of Gundy's top priorities.

"What that's gonna look like over the next six months, I don't know. But we have to keep our culture in place. We are who we are. We're not changing that. We're good at what we do."

"Until we get a governing body - if there's gonna be one - and someone gives us direction and tell us what the parameters are, we're all reacting on the run. That's the way I see it. When nobody is in charge, that's what happens. And really, right now, nobody's in charge.

See Gundy's full comments below.

You May Like

Cesar Rivas Sandoval

Health concerns force Southeastern head coach Cesar Rivas-Sandoval to step down

Defensive coordinator Adam Waugh has been named acting head coach of the NAIA team

By Zach Barnett23 hours ago
Mike Leach

Mike Leach signs 2-year extension at Mississippi State

Heading into his third year in StarkVegas, Leach had only two years left on his original deal.

By Zach BarnettJun 28, 2022
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders says 'being the lightning rod is not enough,' eyes greater HBCU impact

Coach Prime is again passionately speaking about elevating all facets of HBCU athletics

By John BriceJun 28, 2022
Photo credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ACC becomes the latest conference to scrap divisions

The ACC joined the Pac-12 in officially banning divisions once an NCAA rule change goes into effect next season.

By Zach BarnettJun 28, 2022
Indiana

Sources: Indiana set to add key off-field staffer from FCS ranks

Cole Peterson, Youngstown State's director of football operations and player personnel one year removed from graduation, is expected to take a key role on Tom Allen's support staff.

By Zach BarnettJun 28, 2022
big 12

Report: Roc Nation executive expected to be next Big 12 commissioner

Big 12 presidents have reportedly chosen entertainment executive Brett Yormark to lead the conference into the brave new world of college sports.

By Zach BarnettJun 27, 2022
Missouri helmet

Sources: Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz adding offensive analyst from Notre Dame College

Drinkwitz continues to beef up his Mizzou staff heading into his third season atop the Tigers' program

By John BriceJun 27, 2022
UAB uniforms

UAB officially names Bryant Vincent interim head coach for 2022 season

AD Mark Ingram also confirmed UAB will conduct a national search after the season.

By Zach BarnettJun 27, 2022