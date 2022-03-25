Mike Gundy receives significant raise at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State announced an approved raise for head coach Mike Gundy this afternoon.

Gundy's annual compensation got a $1 million pay bump, and will also receive an annual retention bonus of $1 million over each of the next five years.

Those changes bring Gundy's compensation for the 2022 season to $7.5 million.

Steve Berkowitz points out that this new deal means that there will be at least nine public school coaches making at least $7.5 million during the 2022 season, with a new deal for Georgia's Kirby Smart expected and at least 13 public school coaches will be making at least $7 million.

The $125k annual escalator and annual one year extension terms from his existing contract remain in place.

The pay raise marks a step up in commitment from the school, and comes after Gundy publicly challenged the school to do the same while his now former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (now at Ohio State) was being courted by some of college football's top programs.

From the school's release:

"I've spent a majority of my life in Stillwater. Oklahoma State is home. This next-level commitment from our president, , athletic director and our Board of Regents is a monumental step in solidifying Cowboy Football for the future as a national brand," Gundy said. "I'm thankful for Chad, our relationship, and the support and loyalty he's shown not only to me, but to our assistant coaches, support staff, student-athletes, former players, fans and everyone involved with OSU Football. The Cowboy Culture has never been stronger.



"We've already established OSU Football as a contender on the national stage," he added. "My excitement with our administration and their vision has me looking forward to long-term success on and off the field."

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-win season, which marks their best season in a decade and tied a school record for wins.

Gundy is 149-69 since taking over the Cowboys back in 2005.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.