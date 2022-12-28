Mike Gundy threatens to "cut out" reporter following question about potential staff changes

Mike Gundy is no stranger to unique press conference moments, and he had a gem of one following their 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last night.

To rewind a bit, Gundy and Oklahoma State's season started off hot, picking up right where they left off with their 12-2 finish to 2021, with a 6-1 start. However, the loss to Wisconsin last night capped a second half skid to the season that resulted in a 7-6 finish.

After the game, Gundy was asked about anticipating any potential staff changes this off season, and didn't take kindly to the question.

"Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?" Gundy snapped.

"No," the reporter responded.

"Then why would you ask? I might have to cut you out. I mean...don't be an ass."

"Really? Those are people's lives. Those are people's families, right? Don't mess with people's families. Let's do this the right way."

After someone stepped in to say the press conference was ending, Gundy had one more comment to share.

"I'm not mad about the game, I just don't like ignorance."

The Cowboys struggled on defense this season under first-year defensive coordinator Derek Mason, finishing 93rd nationally in scoring defense allowing nearly 29 points per game.

While it would have been hard to follow up last year's defensive performance, the program is just a year removed from a banner year under Jim Knowles (who left for Ohio State last offseason) where they finished 9th nationally in scoring defense.

Defense wasn't the only issue, but that is quite the stark contrast.

See the full exchange below.