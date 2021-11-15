Skip to main content
Mike Leach credits an easy adjustment to winning road games in tough environments

Mike Leach has taken his team on the road for wins at Auburn and Texas A&M this year, and shares the biggest key in his eyes, as well as a mistake that traps a lot of coaches.
Mike Leach took his Mississippi State team on the road this weekend and overcame a slow start to get a win at Auburn.

Down 28-3 in the second quarter, Leach's squad answered by scoring 40 unanswered points to earn a 43-34 win.

The win marked the 5th road win of the year for Leach's Bulldogs, who improved to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in SEC play with the victory. Just a few weeks ago, Leach and the Bulldogs collected a road win at Texas A&M as well.

Asked at his postgame presser what has been their key to success to being on the road playing in big environments like Auburn and College Station, Leach offered up what he feels is most important.

"We try to keep the same routine as when we're at home," Leach starts off by sharing.

He went on to share what he feels is a flawed logic from previous staffs he has been on.

"The other thing that has been a little helpful is I haven't sidetracked them with a bunch of information that is supposed to be a problem. I've been a part of staffs where they start talking about everything from the weather, to the heaters, to whether its going to rain or not. You just try to focus on the task at hand, and the job, rather than a bunch of other stuff you can't control."

Leach, like a lot of other coaches, used to try to prepare his guys for what they would encounter in terms of crowd noise and what they're going to see at the stadium.

"I used to do that myself, but after a couple of years it has occurred to me, 'What are they going to adjust, exactly?'"

"I just got to where I just leave it at expectations more than something to clutter things with."

Hear his full answer in the clip.

