Mike Leach signs 2-year extension at Mississippi State

Heading into his third year in StarkVegas, Leach had only two years left on his original deal.

Mike Leach has signed a 2-year extension at Mississippi State, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Leach is 11-13 in his two seasons in StarkVegas. Mississippi State went 4-7 in the all-SEC 2020 season, concluding with an Armed Forces Bowl win over Tulsa. The Bulldogs went 7-6 with a Liberty Bowl loss to Texas Tech in 2021.

Leach signed a 4-year contract worth $5 million per year upon taking the job from Washington State following the 2019 season. Mississippi state law prevents public employees from having contracts longer than four years. Lane Kiffin, who got to Ole Miss one month before Leach arrived in the Magnolia State, has since signed two extensions to keep him under contract through 2025. Kiffin's extensions came with raises that will take him up to $7.55 million in 2025. 

An extension between Leach and Mississippi State has been in the works for a while. "Everything is moving down the road pretty productively," Leach said at SEC spring meetings last month.

