Mike Locksley inks new contract at Maryland

Mike Locksley has agreed to a new 5-year contract at Maryland, the school announced Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal includes incentives that could extend the contract through the 2028 campaign. He is now under contract through 2026. He made a reported $2.5 million in 2021.

"Coach Locksley uses the mantra 'The Best Is Ahead' and it is for Maryland football," said AD Damon Evans. "Coach Locks has done a great job revitalizing our football program. Last season, culminating with the emphatic win in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, demonstrated the progress he is making. Coach Locks continues to build our program and has high expectations and we know he is the man to lead us there. We are thrilled he will be leading our football program into the future as the best is certainly ahead."



A Washington, D.C., native and a former Towson defensive back, Locksley has described Maryland as his dream job.

"Maryland is not only my dream job, but it's also home," said Locksley. "We are building something special here in College Park and I'm extremely grateful and honored to continue to serve as the head football coach at this outstanding university. I appreciate the trust President Pines and have shown in me and I'm thankful for all of the support that our administration has given to make sure our student-athletes are in a position to be successful both on and off the field. There is still plenty of work to be done to elevate this program to where I believe it should be nationally, but I know that we have the right people and structure in place to ensure that the best is ahead for the Terps."

Locksley is 13-23 in three years at Maryland. After a 3-9 debut and a 2-3 pandemic season, he led the Terrapins to a 7-6 mark with a Pinstripe Bowl win in 2021. The Terps earned wins over regional rivals West Virginia and Virginia Tech last year.

Maryland's team passing rating has improved from 119th, to 48th, and then to 27th in his three years on campus. Rising junior quarterback Tualia Tagovailoa ranked 13th in passing at 296.9 yards per game.

