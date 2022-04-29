Skip to main content

Mike Locksley inks new contract at Maryland

Locksley is now locked in for the next five seasons.

Mike Locksley has agreed to a new 5-year contract at Maryland, the school announced Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal includes incentives that could extend the contract through the 2028 campaign. He is now under contract through 2026. He made a reported $2.5 million in 2021. 

"Coach Locksley uses the mantra 'The Best Is Ahead' and it is for Maryland football," said AD Damon Evans. "Coach Locks has done a great job revitalizing our football program. Last season, culminating with the emphatic win in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, demonstrated the progress he is making. Coach Locks continues to build our program and has high expectations and we know he is the man to lead us there. We are thrilled he will be leading our football program into the future as the best is certainly ahead."

A Washington, D.C., native and a former Towson defensive back, Locksley has described Maryland as his dream job. 

"Maryland is not only my dream job, but it's also home," said Locksley. "We are building something special here in College Park and I'm extremely grateful and honored to continue to serve as the head football coach at this outstanding university. I appreciate the trust President Pines and have shown in me and I'm thankful for all of the support that our administration has given to make sure our student-athletes are in a position to be successful both on and off the field. There is still plenty of work to be done to elevate this program to where I believe it should be nationally, but I know that we have the right people and structure in place to ensure that the best is ahead for the Terps."

Locksley is 13-23 in three years at Maryland. After a 3-9 debut and a 2-3 pandemic season, he led the Terrapins to a 7-6 mark with a Pinstripe Bowl win in 2021. The Terps earned wins over regional rivals West Virginia and Virginia Tech last year. 

Maryland's team passing rating has improved from 119th, to 48th, and then to 27th in his three years on campus. Rising junior quarterback Tualia Tagovailoa ranked 13th in passing at 296.9 yards per game. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

You May Like

Willie Taggart court

The lawsuit against Willie Taggart, his former strength coach and the NCAA is getting real

If found negligent, a ruling against the defendants could result in yet another watershed moment against the college sports establishment amid a time when watershed moments seemingly arrive by the hour.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Isaiah Wong

We have our first contract holdout of the NIL era

A Miami booster has -- quite publicly -- funded the school's NIL efforts. Now one of their top basketball players wants his own deal or he's leaving.

By Zach Barnett5 hours ago
IMG_5180

One of HBCU's bright young stars is preparing to experience NFL coaching with Seattle Seahawks

Jonathan Saxon, SC State's defensive coordinator, is the guy whose defense stymied Deion Sanders in the Celebration Bowl and now is going to learn in the NFL

By John BriceApr 28, 2022
Nick Saban staff

Report: NCAA could eliminate caps on coaching staffs, among other seismic changes

The NCAA's Transformation Committee is in the process of reimagining how Division I does business, which could have major consequences for football coaches.

By Zach BarnettApr 27, 2022
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have released a "Transfer to the 'Sip" promo video

Starring players that have landed in Oxford from The Portal, Kiffin and Ole Miss release a "Transfer to the Sip" promo.

By Doug SamuelsApr 27, 2022
California state capitol

The California legislature is working on another bill that could change college sports

The NIL revolution began in California's state assembly. Now that group is considering an even larger change to the college athletics business model.

By Zach BarnettApr 27, 2022
Mark Emmert

NCAA President announces plans to step down

Mark Emmert will end his reign atop college athletics' governing body June 2023

By John BriceApr 26, 2022
Lashlee.jpg

It appears SMU's recruiting graphic got copied by Texas, and Rhett Lashlee had the perfect response

Rhett Lashlee had the perfect response after it appeared the Longhorns copied their graphic.

By Doug SamuelsApr 26, 2022