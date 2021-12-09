Mike MacIntyre set to become the new head coach at FIU, per report

Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre, the former head coach at Colorado and San Jose State, is set to take over at FIU, per report.

With a week before the early national signing day, FIU has found their new head coach.

According to a report from Pete Thamel tonight, Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre is set to become the new head coach of the Panthers.

The chatter that we were hearing throughout the day had MacIntyre trending as the favorite for the job as well.

MacIntyre will replace Butch Davis, who went 1-11 last season, and had lost 15 of his last 16 games. Davis notably took some parting shots at administration on his way out, accusing them of sabatoging the program.

The former head coach at San Jose State and Colorado, MacIntyre won Pac-12 coach of the year honors after leading Colorado to a 10-4 season in 2016. The turnaround, which included the Pac-12 South Division crown, came after winning just four games the year before.

He was let go at Colorado after back-to-back five win seasons in 2017 and 2018 coupled with some off-field issues.

At San Jose State, MacIntyre went from winning just 1 game in his first season to five wins in year two, and a 10-win season in year three.

Overall, as a head coach at both those stops, MacIntyre, who has also been a defensive coordinator at Temple, Duke, and Ole Miss during his career, is 46-65 as a head coach.

FIU's hire here should provide some immediate credibility. At both his previous head coaching stops MacIntyre captured national Coach of the Year honors.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.