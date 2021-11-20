Mike McCarty resigns at Southern Arkansas

Mike McCarty has resigned as head coach at Southern Arkansas, the school has announced.

"We would like to thank Coach McCarty for his time as the leader of our football program for the past year and a half," SAU AD Steve Browning. "I wish him, and his family, nothing but the best moving forward."



Southern Arkansas is a Division II school that competes in the Great American Conference.

McCarty arrived at Southern Arkansas in 2020 following two seasons at Colorado State-Pubelo. Hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he was appointed interim head coach following the retirement of Bill Keopple, then named the full-time head coach last November.

Southern Arkansas went 4-7 this season.

