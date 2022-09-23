Skip to main content

Mike McDaniel utilized Allen Iverson highlights to send a message on route running

If you've ever seen a wide receiver use a crossover-type move on the field to shake up a defensive back, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel may be one of the reasons why.

It takes about 30 seconds of watching any Mike McDaniels interview to realize that he is on the opposite end of the spectrum as Bill Belichick.

Not only do the two have backgrounds on opposite sides of the ball, but Belichick is dry and terse with the media 95% of the time, while McDaniel lets his humor and personality lead the way in a way that is so fun and refreshing to watch.

McDaniel is in his first year as the Miami Dolphins head coach, and while he spent last season as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers, he has a background working with the wide receivers during his time with the Redskins and Browns.

Recently, one of his former Browns players (Andrew Hawkins) shared on The Rich Eisen show that part of McDaniel's genius lies in how he taught football techniques while using different sports to drive his point home.

Basketball was one of those sports.

Hawkins shared that McDaniel wouldn't have Browns receivers study past or current elite NFL receivers, instead he'd pull up some film of a guy like Allen Iverson on the hardwood.

"He'd say, the reason a basketball crossover is so effective, is because they show you every part of their body moving in one direction before they crossover. Right? There's no rush to it. He'd teach us...we'd be in practice, and we'd be doing crossovers."

"So if you've ever seen that clip of Stefon Diggs doing his release and he's faking like he has a basketball in a football game, that's where that comes from. So he would break down basketball tape for us to show us how to implement it in a game, and it worked."

Below is a clip of that soundbyte from the Eisen interview with Diggs working a behind-the-back move with an imaginary ball in-game, as well as a clip of an Ohio State player using the same technique being described.

Tags
terms:
Mike McDanielMiami Dolphins

You May Like

Arkansas ATM

Podcast: Previewing the Week 4 college football schedule

This weekend gives us three ranked v. ranked games, plus the biggest home games in recent memory at SMU, Kansas, Oregon State, Texas Tech... and an Iowa-Rutgers battle for the ages.

By Zach Barnett
tennessee-florida

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 4

Once again, FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick the biggest college football games.

By Zach Barnett
Liberty

#ScholarshipAlert: Mullets and scholarships at Liberty

Before the room goes nuts, we get a picture of a team that really enjoys one another's company.

By Zach Barnett
College Football Playoff

Expanded Playoff triggering changes to college football schedule

Adding seven games to the end of the season is a logical launch point for a holistic re-evaluation of the entire 365-day calendar.

By Zach Barnett
LSU Helmet

Former LSU assistant coach hit with 3-year show-cause for NCAA recruiting violations

"Although the [committee] has encountered more egregious conduct in past cases, the violations in this case represent intentional misconduct that should be of concern to the membership," the NCAA said.

By Zach Barnett
im a man im 40

15 years ago today: "I'm a man! I'm 40!"

Fifteen years after The Rant, we reflect on one of the most influential games in college football history.

By Zach Barnett
Sonny Dykes

The biggest game on the college football schedule: On the Line

Sonny Dykes's return to SMU is a situation without much (any?) precedent in college football, plus the stakes in the biggest games of the college football weekend.

By Zach Barnett
Tommy Rees

Tommy Rees explains F-bomb-laden viral clip

NBC's cameras caught the Notre Dame offensive coordinator telling QB Drew Pyne to "do your f***ing job."

By Zach Barnett