Mike McDaniel utilized Allen Iverson highlights to send a message on route running

If you've ever seen a wide receiver use a crossover-type move on the field to shake up a defensive back, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel may be one of the reasons why.

It takes about 30 seconds of watching any Mike McDaniels interview to realize that he is on the opposite end of the spectrum as Bill Belichick.

Not only do the two have backgrounds on opposite sides of the ball, but Belichick is dry and terse with the media 95% of the time, while McDaniel lets his humor and personality lead the way in a way that is so fun and refreshing to watch.

McDaniel is in his first year as the Miami Dolphins head coach, and while he spent last season as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers, he has a background working with the wide receivers during his time with the Redskins and Browns.

Recently, one of his former Browns players (Andrew Hawkins) shared on The Rich Eisen show that part of McDaniel's genius lies in how he taught football techniques while using different sports to drive his point home.

Basketball was one of those sports.

Hawkins shared that McDaniel wouldn't have Browns receivers study past or current elite NFL receivers, instead he'd pull up some film of a guy like Allen Iverson on the hardwood.

"He'd say, the reason a basketball crossover is so effective, is because they show you every part of their body moving in one direction before they crossover. Right? There's no rush to it. He'd teach us...we'd be in practice, and we'd be doing crossovers."

"So if you've ever seen that clip of Stefon Diggs doing his release and he's faking like he has a basketball in a football game, that's where that comes from. So he would break down basketball tape for us to show us how to implement it in a game, and it worked."

Below is a clip of that soundbyte from the Eisen interview with Diggs working a behind-the-back move with an imaginary ball in-game, as well as a clip of an Ohio State player using the same technique being described.