Mike Neu reportedly inks extension at Ball State

Neu guided his alma mater to arguably its best season ever in 2020.

Following the best season in a generation, Ball State has extended head coach Mike Neu, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

The deal runs through 2025 and provides an unspecified raise "raised through outside sources."

Among the lowest-paid FBS head coaches, Neu made $468,000 last season. He out-ranked only Kent State's Sean Lewis, though another $50,000 a year would place him above Eastern Michigan's Chris Creighton and Akron's Tom Arth.

A former Cardinals quarterback himself, Neu was 15-33 through his first four seasons before last season's breakthrough. Ball State went 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the MAC, defeating Buffalo in the MAC Championship and No. 22 San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl. It was the program's first MAC title since 1996, its first ever victory in the MAC title game, and the program's first bowl win as well. Ball State's No. 23 year-end AP ranking was also a program first.

