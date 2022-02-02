Skip to main content

Sources: Mike Norvell adding veteran recruiting presence to support staff

Mike Norvell is adding a familiar face and veteran recruiter to his support staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Justin Crouse is joining the Seminoles in a recruiting staff role. 

Crouse previously served as director of player personnel on Norvell's Memphis staff.

In 2018, he was named director of player personnel on FAU's staff.

He brings with him over 25 years of experience in college football including time in SEC and ACC, as well as some time in the NFL with the Patriots in a scouting capacity.

His time in the SEC includes working in recruiting roles for Houston Nutt at Ole Miss and in football administration for James Franklin at Vanderbilt. He also spent a few seasons at Miami working under Randy Shannon in recruiting and operations.

The addition is a big and important one as Mike Norvell looks to build on his 8-13 start through two seasons in Tallahassee, that includes a 5-7 finish to last fall.

