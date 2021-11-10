Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Publish date:

US Merchant Marine Academy head coach announces retirement

A 1977 USMMA graduate, Mike Toop exits his alma mater leading the best team in school history.
Author:

US Merchant Marine Academy head coach Mike Toop announced his impending retirement from coaching on Wednesday. 

Toop summarized a 45-year career in a tweet, writing, "Honored to play on this field with the BEST team in Academy history. Able to coach the game I love for 45 years & this Saturday one last time as the HFC at KP in the USMMA vs Coast Guard game. I did my time, loved it! I'm out!"

Toop has been the head coach at USMMA since 2005, and his 2021 outfit sits at 7-1 heading into the Secretaries' Cup rivalry game at the US Coast Guard Academy. 

A 1977 USMMA graduate, Toop is looking to leave with a 3-game winning streak in one of Division III's most interesting rivalries. The Mariners won 56-41 in 2019 and defeated Coast Guard 24-14 last fall -- the only game either program played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mariners currently sit in second place in the NEWMAC with a shot at their first co-championship in Toop's final season.

After playing at the Merchant Marine Academy from 1973-76, Toop moved immediately into coaching in the New York State high school ranks. He worked exclusively in the Northeast save for a 4-year stint as Davidson's head coach from 2001-04.

Toop helped win three Ivy League titles as Penn's defensive coordinator from 1992-98, leading the top outfight at the FCS level in '94. 

Also the school's associate AD for admissions, Toop has won multiple awards across his career, including During his tenure at the Academy, the Power of Inspiration Award, the Coach of the Year Award, and the Captain James Liebertz Memorial Award, given to the person who exemplifies the traits of dedication, perseverance, enthusiasm and love for USMMA Athletics.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Mike Toop

You May Like

image001-1

Best and worst coaching decisions - Week 9

14 minutes ago
Hilbert college

Startup Division III program in New York tabs first head coach

Hilbert College (D-III - NY) moves quickly to name Jim Kubiak, who has 30-years of football experience in a variety of roles, to be the first leader of their football program

41 minutes ago
Eastern Washington

No. 7 Eastern Washington makes sudden change at offensive coordinator position

The Eagles are promoting Pat McCann on the heels of Ian Shoemaker's resignation

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2021-11-10 at 12.51.44 PM

The best youth football in America

1 hour ago
Centenary College

A Louisiana college has announced they're bringing back football

After a 50-year absence, Centenary College has announced that they're bringing football back to campus.

2 hours ago
Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker made a "death by inches" tape from the Purdue loss

Football is a game of inches, so to learn from the Purdue loss, Mel Tucker and Michigan State compiled a "death by inches" tape to learn from.

2 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders released from hospital; eyes return to Jackson State team

Coach Prime is out of the hospital after a three-week stay due to illness and complications in his recovery from foot surgery in September.

4 hours ago
Joey McGuire Tech

Source: Joey McGuire targeting Big 12, Texas ties for coordinators

The new Texas Tech coach is looking for relationship-oriented coaches that can win in a Big 12 that has evolved schematically from his passing-obsessed reputation.

21 hours ago