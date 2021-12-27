Butler reportedly pulls head coach from FBS coordinator ranks

Former Temple offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich is expected to lead the Bulldogs' program.

Butler is expected to hire Mike Uremovich as its next head coach, according to multiple reports on Monday. Matt Fortuna of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Uremovich was part of Rod Carey's Temple staff that was let go last month. Uremovich coordinated Carey's offenses for the past six seasons, three at Temple and three at Northern Illinois.

Uremovich began his career in Indiana, coaching defensive backs and special teams at Lafayette's McCutcheon High School. His journey from McCutcheon to Butler included three stints at Northern Illinois -- first as a GA, third as OC -- and a stint as the head coach at the University of St. Francis.

That 7-season stint, from 2005-11, saw a school-record 10 win-season and the school's first win over a Division I opponent, defeating a 30-27 triumph in 2014.

Uremovich replaces Jeff Voris, who led the Bulldogs for 16 seasons before resigning on Nov. 29. Butler went 3-8 in 2021.

