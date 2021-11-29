Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Millikin has begun their search for a new head coach

Dan Gritti is stepping away after six seasons leading the Big Blue.
After six seasons leading the program, head coach Dan Gritti is stepping away to pursue other opportunities.

An announcement was made by the school today.

"I often tell my players that life is about tough choices," Gritti shared in the release

"As much enjoyment as I received from coaching all the football student-athletes here, I am even more excited to begin married life together after living apart for the last six years."

Gritti went 27-26 in his time leading the Big Blue, including a breakout 7-3 mark in 2017.

The team dropped to 3-7 this past fall.

Before taking the Millikin job, Gritti successfully rebuilt the Rhodes (D-III - TN) program where he put together back-to-back 8-2 seasons and won the school's first conference title in almost three decades.

Athletic director Craig White says that he is searching for a new head coach with the ability to connect with the coaches and players from the top programs in Illinois, noting how many talented recruits are located within mere hours of the Millikin campus.

Millikin competes in the CCIW, widely regarded as one of the top conference in small college football.

