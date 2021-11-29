Sources: Minnesota going in different direction at offensive coordinator

Mike Sanford will not return after two seasons on the job.

Mike Sanford will not return as Minnesota's offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Fleck desired a different direction for the position, sources said.

Sanford had been the Golden Gophers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons. This year saw the Gophers average 26 points per game and 5.44 yards per play, and did so despite a rash of injuries at skill positions.

Starting running back Mohamed Ibrahim was lost for the year on opening night, a game in which he rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State. In all, six different Gophers ran the ball between 30 and 145 times this season.

Minnesota went 8-4 this season and closed the year by defeating Wisconsin for just the second time since 2004.

Prior to Minnesota, Sanford coordinated offenses at Boise State, Notre Dame and Utah State, and spent two seasons as the head coach at Western Kentucky. He also coached quarterbacks, running backs and quarterbacks under David Shaw at Stanford.

