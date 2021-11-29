Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Minnesota going in different direction at offensive coordinator

Mike Sanford will not return after two seasons on the job.
Author:

Mike Sanford will not return as Minnesota's offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. 

Fleck desired a different direction for the position, sources said. 

Sanford had been the Golden Gophers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons. This year saw the Gophers average 26 points per game and 5.44 yards per play, and did so despite a rash of injuries at skill positions.

Starting running back Mohamed Ibrahim was lost for the year on opening night, a game in which he rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State. In all, six different Gophers ran the ball between 30 and 145 times this season.

Minnesota went 8-4 this season and closed the year by defeating Wisconsin for just the second time since 2004. 

Prior to Minnesota, Sanford coordinated offenses at Boise State, Notre Dame and Utah State, and spent two seasons as the head coach at Western Kentucky. He also coached quarterbacks, running backs and quarterbacks under David Shaw at Stanford. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Brian Kelly

FootballScoop: Breaking down the latest at LSU, where one of college football's stars is a target

LSU is in Day 50 since it fired Ed Orgeron, and Lincoln Riley now is at USC. The Tigers, it seems, also are interested in another coach whom USC also pursued.

42 minutes ago
Lincoln Riley

Podcast: Talking Lincoln Riley, USC, and Oklahoma

Riley's move from Norman to Los Angeles was an 11.0 earthquake. Scott, John and Zach sort through the rubble.

1 hour ago
Mike Magistrelli

Winningest coach in St. Ambrose history resigns

Mike Magistrelli has tendered his resignation after a successful 15 seasons as head coach at St. Ambrose (NAIA - IA).

1 hour ago
Millikin Football

Millikin has begun their search for a new head coach

Dan Gritti is stepping away after six seasons leading the Big Blue.

1 hour ago
Lance Leipold Kansas

Two Kansas defensive assistants will not return next season

Lance Leipold is making some changes on the defensive side of the ball.

1 hour ago
Kalen Deboer

An update at Washington with Kalen DeBoer

An update at Washington, where Kalen DeBoer's name continues to trend

2 minutes ago
Staff Tracker - Duke

Duke Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Duke staff is coming together via this page.

3 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Wazzu

Washington State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Washington State staff under Jake Dickert is coming together via this page.

4 hours ago