Minnesota Vikings Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Kevin O'Connell's new staff is coming together via this page.

Mike Zimmer went 72-56 overall in his eight seasons leading the Vikings, but after an 8-9 finish to 2021, the organization decided to the franchise in a new direction.

They had to wait until after the Super Bowl to make it official, but when they did they landed a first-time head coach with a shiny new Super Bowl rings in Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

Here, on the Vikings Staff Tracker page, we'll fill you in on all O'Connell's new hires, as well as the 2021 staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: KEVIN O'CONNELL

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBD



QUARTERBACKS

CHRIS O'HARA

LA Rams Offensive Assistant



RUN GAME COORDINATOR / RUNNING BACKS

CURTIS MODKINS

Denver Broncos RBs



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBD



OFFENSIVE LINE

CHRIS KUPER

Denver Broncos Assistant OL



ASSISTANT OL

JUSTIN RASCATI

Denver Broncos Offensive Quality Control Assistant



PASS GAME COORDINATOR / TIGHT ENDS

BRIAN ANGELICHO





ASSISTANT QUARTERBACKS: JERROD JOHNSON (Colts offensive quality control)

ASSISTANT OFFENSIVE LINE: JUSTIN RASCATI (Broncos offensive qualkty control)

2021 STAFF:

Klint Kubiak (OC)

Andrew Janocko (QBs)

Keenan McCardell (WRs)

Brian Pariani (TEs)

Kennedy Polamalu (RBs)

Phil Rauscher (OL)

Ben Steele (Assistant OL)

Senior Offensive Advisor: Rick Dennison

Offensive Quality Control / Assistant WRs: Christian Jones

Offensive Quality Control / Assistant RBs: AC Patterson



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

ED DONATELL

Denver Broncos DC



LINEBACKERS

TBD



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBD



DEFENSIVE LINE

CHRIS RUMPH

Chicago Bears DL



ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

MIKE PETTINE

Chicago Bears Senior Defensive Assistant

2021 STAFF:

Andre Patterson (Assistant HC / Co-DC / DL)

Adam Zimmer (Co-DC / LBs)

Imarjaye Albury Sr. (Assistant DL)

Karl Scott (DBs)

Roy Anderson (Assistant DBs)



Senior Defensive Assistant: Paul Guenther

Defensive Quality Control / Assistant LBs: Sam Siefkes

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 STAFF:

Ryan Ficken (Special Teams Coordinator)

Robert Steeples (Assistant ST)

SUPPORT STAFF

TBA



HEAD STRENGTH

TBA

2021 STAFF:

Josh Hingst (Head S&C)

Derik Keyes (Assistant S&C)

- Head to The Scoop -