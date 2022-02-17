Minnesota Vikings Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Mike Zimmer went 72-56 overall in his eight seasons leading the Vikings, but after an 8-9 finish to 2021, the organization decided to the franchise in a new direction.
They had to wait until after the Super Bowl to make it official, but when they did they landed a first-time head coach with a shiny new Super Bowl rings in Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.
Here, on the Vikings Staff Tracker page, we'll fill you in on all O'Connell's new hires, as well as the 2021 staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: KEVIN O'CONNELL
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBD
QUARTERBACKS
CHRIS O'HARA
LA Rams Offensive Assistant
RUN GAME COORDINATOR / RUNNING BACKS
CURTIS MODKINS
Denver Broncos RBs
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBD
OFFENSIVE LINE
CHRIS KUPER
Denver Broncos Assistant OL
ASSISTANT OL
JUSTIN RASCATI
Denver Broncos Offensive Quality Control Assistant
PASS GAME COORDINATOR / TIGHT ENDS
BRIAN ANGELICHO
ASSISTANT QUARTERBACKS: JERROD JOHNSON (Colts offensive quality control)
ASSISTANT OFFENSIVE LINE: JUSTIN RASCATI (Broncos offensive qualkty control)
2021 STAFF:
Klint Kubiak (OC)
Andrew Janocko (QBs)
Keenan McCardell (WRs)
Brian Pariani (TEs)
Kennedy Polamalu (RBs)
Phil Rauscher (OL)
Ben Steele (Assistant OL)
Senior Offensive Advisor: Rick Dennison
Offensive Quality Control / Assistant WRs: Christian Jones
Offensive Quality Control / Assistant RBs: AC Patterson
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
ED DONATELL
Denver Broncos DC
LINEBACKERS
TBD
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBD
DEFENSIVE LINE
CHRIS RUMPH
Chicago Bears DL
ASSISTANT HEAD COACH
MIKE PETTINE
Chicago Bears Senior Defensive Assistant
2021 STAFF:
Andre Patterson (Assistant HC / Co-DC / DL)
Adam Zimmer (Co-DC / LBs)
Imarjaye Albury Sr. (Assistant DL)
Karl Scott (DBs)
Roy Anderson (Assistant DBs)
Senior Defensive Assistant: Paul Guenther
Defensive Quality Control / Assistant LBs: Sam Siefkes
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 STAFF:
Ryan Ficken (Special Teams Coordinator)
Robert Steeples (Assistant ST)
SUPPORT STAFF
TBA
HEAD STRENGTH
TBA
2021 STAFF:
Josh Hingst (Head S&C)
Derik Keyes (Assistant S&C)