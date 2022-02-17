Skip to main content

Minnesota Vikings Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Kevin O'Connell's new staff is coming together via this page.
Vikings - Staff Tracker (1)

Mike Zimmer went 72-56 overall in his eight seasons leading the Vikings, but after an 8-9 finish to 2021, the organization decided to the franchise in a new direction.

They had to wait until after the Super Bowl to make it official, but when they did they landed a first-time head coach with a shiny new Super Bowl rings in Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

Here, on the Vikings Staff Tracker page, we'll fill you in on all O'Connell's new hires, as well as the 2021 staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: KEVIN O'CONNELL

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBD

QUARTERBACKS
CHRIS O'HARA
LA Rams Offensive Assistant

RUN GAME COORDINATOR / RUNNING BACKS
CURTIS MODKINS
Denver Broncos RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBD

OFFENSIVE LINE
CHRIS KUPER
Denver Broncos Assistant OL

ASSISTANT OL
JUSTIN RASCATI
Denver Broncos Offensive Quality Control Assistant

PASS GAME COORDINATOR / TIGHT ENDS
BRIAN ANGELICHO

ASSISTANT QUARTERBACKS: JERROD JOHNSON (Colts offensive quality control)
ASSISTANT OFFENSIVE LINE: JUSTIN RASCATI (Broncos offensive qualkty control)

2021 STAFF:
Klint Kubiak (OC)
Andrew Janocko (QBs)
Keenan McCardell (WRs)
Brian Pariani (TEs)
Kennedy Polamalu (RBs)
Phil Rauscher (OL)
Ben Steele (Assistant OL)

Senior Offensive Advisor: Rick Dennison
Offensive Quality Control / Assistant WRs: Christian Jones
Offensive Quality Control / Assistant RBs: AC Patterson

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
ED DONATELL
Denver Broncos DC

LINEBACKERS
TBD

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBD

DEFENSIVE LINE
CHRIS RUMPH
Chicago Bears DL

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH
MIKE PETTINE
Chicago Bears Senior Defensive Assistant

2021 STAFF:
Andre Patterson (Assistant HC / Co-DC / DL)
Adam Zimmer (Co-DC / LBs)
Imarjaye Albury Sr. (Assistant DL)
Karl Scott (DBs)
Roy Anderson (Assistant DBs)

Senior Defensive Assistant: Paul Guenther
Defensive Quality Control / Assistant LBs: Sam Siefkes

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 STAFF:
Ryan Ficken (Special Teams Coordinator)
Robert Steeples (Assistant ST)

SUPPORT STAFF
TBA

HEAD STRENGTH
TBA

2021 STAFF:
Josh Hingst (Head S&C)
Derik Keyes (Assistant S&C)

