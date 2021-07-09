Misericordia has found their new head coach

The football program at Misericordia (D-III - PA) had only known one head coach since they started their football a decade ago.

Back in May, head coach Mark Ross announced his resignation, opening the door for just the second head coach in program history. That is quite the unique situation.

Today, Misericordia announced the new leader of their program, and it's someone who has won in some of the most unique, and some would say challenging, situations in small college football.

John Davis, who for the past three seasons had led the football program at the Apprentice School, an affiliate Division III program in Newport News, VA, has been announced as the new leader of the program.

Davis led the Builders program to back-to-back winning seasons while taking on some of the most unique challenges in small college football.  

"It's an absolute blessing to be named the second head football coach at MU and I can't wait to lead the Cougars out on Mangelsdorf Field," Davis shared in the school's release. 

The move marks a return of sorts for Davis to the state of Pennsylvania.

Before taking over The Apprentice School program, Davis was the defensive coordinator at Gallaudet (D-III - PA), where he was instrumental in helping the team achieve their first top-25 national ranking and postseason appearance. Gallaudet is unique in that it is a school for the hearing impaired.

Back in 2014, Davis was named the AFCA assistant coach of the year.

"It was obvious to me during the interview process that Misericordia is an incredibly special place. It's all about the people. I was so impressed with each person I came in contact with during the hiring process."

