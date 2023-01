Mississippi State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

College football icon Mike Leach tragically passed away December 12th, 2022.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was initially named interim head coach before shedding the interim title prior to their bowl game.

In early January, sources shared with FootballScoop that Arnett was planning some significant staff changes.

2023 HEAD COACH

Zach Arnett

Mississippi State Defensive Coordinator

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

CHAD BUMPHIS

Utah WRs



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS

TBA

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

MATT BROCK

Mississippi State LBs



LINEBACKERs

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...



SUPPORT STAFF:

TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

To be updated soon...