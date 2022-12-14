Skip to main content

Mississippi State will elevate Zach Arnett to head coach

As the college football world still find itself reeling from the sudden passing of Mike Leach, Mississippi State has reportedly made a decision on who will lead the program moving forward.

Multiple reports share that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and the school have agreed to terms to make him the school's next head coach.

A number of reports add that he is expected to receive a four-year deal, though nothing is official just yet.

Considered one of the top young defensive minds in college football, Arnett was named the team's interim head coach for their bowl game prep following Leach's hospitalization last weekend.

Arnett, an AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, has had opportunities to leave Starkville over the last few seasons, as his defense has remained formidable, but had always opted to stay.

Now, he'll be tasked with leading a team into virtually uncharted territory in college football, taking over a team grieving with the sudden loss of their coach in-season. 

The last time that happened was when Northwestern lost Randy Walker in 2006, at just 52 years old. Of course, the Wildcats also turned to the defensive side of the ball, elevating Pat Fitzgerald to the head coaching role.

