Missouri extends defensive coordinator Blake Baker

The 40-year-old Baker's defense has limited five SEC opponents to eight offensive touchdowns.

Missouri has extended defensive coordinator Blake Baker through the 2025 season, the school has announced. The extension comes with an unspecified raise; Baker currently makes $400,000 per year.

In his first year leading the Mizzou defense, the 40-year-old Baker has the Tigers playing like one of the top units in the SEC.

Mizzou ranks third in the SEC in yards per play (4.9), fourth in rushing defense, and third in pass efficiency defense.

The Tigers have been even better of late, limiting three consecutive opponents to less than 300 total yards. Missouri ranks second in the SEC in scoring defense in conference play, holding five SEC foes to eight offensive touchdowns. 

Missouri held AP No. 1 Georgia to a season-low 6.09 yards per play and 26 points; the Bulldogs did not score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

"We're really excited about not only Blake but the rest of our defensive staff," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "He has done a really good job utilizing our scheme and playing well together and making some great calls at the right times. I appreciate our administration and our athletic department and Board of Curators for investing in our program and we are looking forward to Coach Baker being our defensive coordinator for a long time."

"I am honored by the trust Coach Drinkwitz has placed in me and I look forward to continuing to contribute to making our team better," Baker said. "Make no mistake about it, this is a reflection of the hard work of our defensive staff and most importantly, our players. We have a resilient group, and it doesn't matter where the ball is put down, they step up and play hard. My family and I love Columbia and we look forward to the years ahead."

Missouri (4-4, 2-3 SEC) hosts Kentucky on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network) and closes the year with CFP No. 1 Tennessee, New Mexico State and Arkansas.

