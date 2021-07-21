Mount Marty will play their first game this fall, and have just announced a coaching change

Before even playing their first game, the Mount Marty program is going through a head coaching change with Hall of Fame head coach Mike Woodley announcing his retirement.
One of college football's newest programs has a new leader.

Back in June of 2019, Mike Woodley was appointed as the first head coach in Mount Marty (NAIA - SD) history. Woodley, a member of the Iowa High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame, previously helped build Grand View (NAIA - IA) into one of the premier NAIA programs in small college football. While there, he went 93-35 with seven straight conference titles and an undefeated national title in 2013.

However, Woodley has decided to retire before coaching a game with the program, citing personal reasons.

"Football always has, and always will be, a major part of my life," Woodley shared in the school's release. "But the time has come for me to take on a new adventure in retirement. I'm so grateful for the opportunities that I've had throughout the years, and I am especially thankful for the players I've coached. I know I'm leaving the Lancers in great hands and look forward to seeing them make a name for themselves in this inaugural season."

Associate head coach John Michaletti has been tabbed as the new head coach to lead Mount Marty into their inaugural season this fall.

Michaletti joined the Mount Marty staff in early 2020 after previously serving as the defensive coordinator for Matt Drinkall (who is now an assistant at Army) at Kansas Wesleyan. While at KWU, Michaletti helped lead the team to a conference title and finish with a 12-1 record while earning the league's Coach of the Year honors in 2017 and 2019.

Joining the program in its infancy means that Michaletti has had the unique opportunity recruit nearly every player on the team's roster.

Michaletti and the team will open their season with Dakota Wesleyan on September 4th at home.

