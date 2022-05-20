Mourning the passing of Calvin Magee

Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee, a beloved coaching veteran and friend to many, was called home by God earlier today.

The school announced the news this afternoon. He was just 59 years old.

Magee joined the program back in December, reuniting with longtime friend Rich Rodriguez.

Rodriguez shared the following in the school's statement.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend. Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family - wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren, and all his friends and relatives."

"Our world is less, but heaven got better. I miss him dearly already. I love you my brother."



Magees passing came after he suffered a heart attack earlier this week. Those that knew him would tell you how great of a person he was and how much he cared for those around him.

He and Rich Rod worked alongside each other at a number of stops including West Virginia, Michigan, Arizona and Ole Miss. He spent the 2021 season on David Cutcliffe's staff at Duke.

Please join us in praying for coach Magee's family.