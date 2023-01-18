NAIA program hires youngest head coach in college football

Kris McCullough, the former interim head coach at East Central (D-II - OK) for a season at 26 years old before he decided to take over at UT-Permian Basin (D-II - TX) at age 27, previously held the title of youngest head coach in college football last season.

Well, now college football has a new youngest head coach.

Yesterday, Waldorf (NAIA - IA) moved quickly following the resignation of Will Finley on Monday to formally elevate offensive coordinator Chase Paramore to the head coaching post.

Paramore is 26 years old.

The young coach joined the Waldorf staff as offensive coordinator heading into the 2022 season, and now becomes just the fifth head coach in the school's history.

His impact with the program was felt immediately, as the Warriors averaged nearly 44 points per game through their first five games of the season, and at the end of the season they placed four players on the All-Conference team.

Paramore's previous coaching experience came coaching the corners at Faulkner (NAIA - AL) for one season, and three seasons at SAGU (NAIA - TX) coaching the receivers and serving as special teams coordinator.

