Skip to main content

NAIA program hires youngest head coach in college football

Kris McCullough, the former interim head coach at East Central (D-II - OK) for a season at 26 years old before he decided to take over at UT-Permian Basin (D-II - TX) at age 27, previously held the title of youngest head coach in college football last season.

Well, now college football has a new youngest head coach.

Yesterday, Waldorf (NAIA - IA) moved quickly following the resignation of Will Finley on Monday to formally elevate offensive coordinator Chase Paramore to the head coaching post. 

Paramore is 26 years old.

The young coach joined the Waldorf staff as offensive coordinator heading into the 2022 season, and now becomes just the fifth head coach in the school's history.

His impact with the program was felt immediately, as the Warriors averaged nearly 44 points per game through their first five games of the season, and at the end of the season they placed four players on the All-Conference team.

Paramore's previous coaching experience came coaching the corners at Faulkner (NAIA - AL) for one season, and three seasons at SAGU (NAIA - TX) coaching the receivers and serving as special teams coordinator.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Chase ParamorenaiaWaldorf

You May Like

briles

Sources provide update on TCU and Kendal Briles

Briles has most recently guided the high-powered Arkansas offense

By John Brice
Zak Hill ASU

Former Pac-12 coordinator lands a top high school head coaching job

Zak Hill has been selected to take over one of the top high school football programs in the country

By Doug Samuels
Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl announces 2023 coaching staffs

The event will debut a new "coach up" format with this year's game.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 7.21.29 PM

Sources: Lehigh taps Division III head coach as defensive coordinator

Rich Nagy is set to return to FCS after three seasons at Allegheny College.

By Zach Barnett
Matt Weiss

Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss on leave amid police investigation

University of Michigan police are investigating "computer access crimes" allegedly originating from Schembechler Hall.

By Zach Barnett
Ryan Lindley

San Diego State OC Jeff Horton announces retirement; all-time leading passer Ryan Lindley promoted to post

When the 2022 season started, San Diego State's starting quarterback didn't play offense and its quarterbacks coach wasn't on the staff.

By Zach Barnett
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss 1

Sources: Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding considering key addition to Ole Miss defensive staff

By John Brice
Dominique-Bowman-cornerbacks-2022-Spring

Sources confirm top young defensive assistant Dominique Bowman to join Stan Drayton's Temple staff

Bowman continues a career arc tracing from high school assistant to major college football

By John Brice