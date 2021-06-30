College sports' NIL era is here and deals are already rolling in

Your favorite college athlete may soon be a paid endorser of a regional food chain's rewards app.
The name, image and likeness era of college athletics begins at midnight on July 1. The first deal of this brave new world was announced in early June... and then quickly backpedaled when it became clear to the parties involved that the deal wasn't legal. Yet.

But that time is coming to an end, and the biggest gold rush since San Francisco in the 1840s is on.

Here we'll catalogue the deals as they come in.

Georgia

This one was previously announced

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Onward Reserve has struck an endorsement deal with Georgia athletes Brock Vandagriff, Matthew Boling, Jack Podlesney, Trent Phillips, and Connor Tate. Vandagriff and Boling are the top two names there -- Vandagriff is a 5-star quarterback that will be a freshman this fall, and Boling is a nationally-renowed sprinter. Podlesney is a kicker for the Bulldogs, while Phillips is on the golf team and Tate plays baseball.

Onward Reserve is a men's apparel brand launched by Georgia graduate TJ Callaway, popular in SEC and Southern circles. Kirby Smart, Trevor Lawrence and Jake Fromm have all been spotted in Onward Reserve gear, and so Callaway is leveraging the new rules to market to dudes of a certain demographic.

Nebraska

The regional food chain Runza, "with its signature bun stuffed with cabbage and ground beef," has offered all college athletes in Nebraska a flat rate to promote their rewards app on their social channels. The first 100 to opt-in get the deal, an amount that was not disclosed but cannot be more than $100 or so.

Stay tuned here as the deals are rolling in.

