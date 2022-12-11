Skip to main content

Navy and Ken Niumatalolo part ways

Ken Niumatalolo will not return for another season in 2023, the school has announced.

The decision comes after Navy lost a two-overtime heartbreaker to Army yesterday.

"Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy," athletic director Chet Gladchuk shared in their release.

"Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy."

In total, Ken dedicated 25 years of his coaching career to the Naval Academy.

He started off as the team's running backs coach in 1995, was elevated to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach by 1997. He left and spend a few seasons at UNLV from 1999-2001 before returning to the Naval Academy in 2022 as assistant head coach offensive line coach from 2002-07. 

When Paul Johnson left for Georgia Tech heading into the 2008 season, Ken was promoted to the head coaching job.

Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in school history and has led the Midshipmen since 2008. He leaves the Academy with a record of 109-83.

Over the last three seasons, the Middies have gone 11-23 with just one winning season over the last five years.

In the past seven years against Air Force and Army, Navy has gone a combined 4-10.

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been named interim head coach.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Navy

