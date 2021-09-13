September 13, 2021
Publish date:

Navy re-hires Ivin Jasper, but not as offensive coordinator

Ken Niumatalolo has intervened in AD Chet Gladchuk's decision to fire offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper.
Author:

Navy AD Chet Gladchuk fired offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper on Saturday, and head coach Ken Niumatalolo re-hired him on Monday. Jasper will return to the program as quarterbacks coach.

While that change happened to the on-the-field staff, offensive assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann announced he has been let go for not complying with the Naval Academy's vaccine mandate.

These moves happened two days after the Midshipmen were trounced 23-3 by Air Force on Saturday. Navy ran for 36 yards on 34 carries in the game, the second-worst rushing performance in the Johnson/Niumatalolo era, dating back to 2002.

Navy is typically a bastion of stability in an unstable industry. Niumatalolo has been with the program all but three seasons dating back to 1995. Jasper has been in Annapolis for 22 years, coaching quarterbacks for the last 20 and coordinating the offense for the last 14. Run game coordinator Ashley Ingram has been with the program for 14 seasons, offensive tackles coach Danny O'Rourke for 20 in a variety of roles. Slot backs coach Joe DuPaix is the new guy of the bunch, with just seven years of service.

Such is the clock-like efficiency of the triple option offense, where may not pile up 50 points a game and a stack of national title trophies to go with it, but where you can count on five yards a carry -- down after down, series after series, game after game, season after season.

That efficiency has broken down in recent years, though. Navy won at least seven games all but one season from 2008 to 2017, but is now on pace for its third losing season in four campaigns. The Midshipmen went 3-10 in 2018, rebounded with an 11-2 season in 2019, then went 3-7 last year and are off to an 0-2 start in 2021. 

After finishing in the top six nationally in rushing for 11 straight seasons -- including a 2019 season in which the Middies led the nation with 360 yards per game on 6.06 a carry -- Navy slipped to 52nd in 2020, mustering 177.6 yards per game on 3.68 per attempt. Saturday's performance represented a bottoming out (at least so far), and their 3.39 yards per carry are 101st in the nation. 

An offense you could count on for two decades strong has stopped ticking, and it's left the entire program in disarray. 

You May Like

Kevin Kelley

Video: A handful of clips illustrate the next-level offensive creativity of Kevin Kelley

Kevin Kelley never punting and always onside kicking gets all the attention, but his creativity on offense deserves much, much more of the attention.

Tulane headed home

Tulane returning to New Orleans later this month

After making Birmingham their temporary home, Tulane will return to New Orleans next week, starting with a home game against UAB.

Michigan Washington

Winning Box Scores: Week 2

Tracking how often passing yards, rushing yards, scoring first, leading at halftime and winning the turnover battle correlates with winning

Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy publicly challenges his offensive staff: "We have to get better at designing plays."

Clay Helton

FootballScoop Podcast: Quick reaction to most of the weekend's games

Oregon

FootballScoop's Sunday Superlatives: Week 2

Arguably the biggest regular-season win in program history earns Oregon our top honor this week.

Jax State

Seminole Stunner: Jacksonville State hands Florida State first FCS loss ever with walk-off Hail Mary

Leading by 10 with under 10 minutes to play, Florida State allowed 97- and 83-yard drives to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

arky

Watch: Arkansas' Sam Pittman calls the Hogs after telling his players they made history

Using its dominant ground attack, Arkansas battered visiting Texas, 40-21, Saturday night before a stadium-record crowd on its home campus.