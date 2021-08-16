Navy unveils new alternate uniforms inspired by the Marines

The Navy and Air Force uniforms for their game against each other have become some of the most anticipated uniform releases in all of college football, largely due to the thought they each put into it, and the historical significance as well.

This morning, Navy revealed their alternates, and they pay homage to the Marine Corp.

While the Marines and Navy are viewed as separate branches of the military, technically the Marine Corp is a part of the Navy dating back to an 1834 decision by Congress to put the Marines under the Naval arm.

The buzz on new Navy uniforms really took off back in 2015, when Navy revealed that they would be wearing hand painted helmets for their season finale against Army where different position groups each had a different ship represented, and they were awesome.

Take a look at these blues, inspired by Marine Corp's "dress blues."

From Navy's release:

"Inspired by the iconic 'Dress Blue A' uniform, the 2021 USMC uniform shares symbolic elements from both enlisted and officer regalia. It draws parallels with white gloves, black cleats, red trim, and royal blue pants. The actual ensemble worn by a Marine is the only uniform within the U.S. Military designated to include this red, white, and blue color scheme."

"Key representative features are highlighted on the helmet, shoulder, and pant. The Eagle, Globe and Anchor is represented on all three. The distinctive Marine Corps battle cry of “OORAH” is featured on the front of the helmet. The Marine Corps motto, Semper Fidelis, commonly abbreviated as Semper Fi, is on the back of the helmet as well as the nameplate. The quatrefoil that dons the top of the Marine officer barracks cover is displayed on top of the helmet."

The Midshipmen will wear these when they face off against Air Force on September 11th, 2021 which will also mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.