Navy will reportedly promote Brian Newberry to head coach

Navy will reportedly keep things in-house for their new head coach.

Pete Thamel tweets this morning that defensive coordinator Brian Newberry is expected to get promoted to the head coaching post.

He would replace Ken Niumatalolo, who led the team since 2007.

Newberry joined the program as defensive coordinator in 2019. 

Prior to joining the FBS ranks, Newberry coordinated the defense at Kennesaw State (FCS - GA) from 2015-18, where he helped them reach the quarterfinals in his final two seasons with the program. During his time there, his defenses ranked near the top of FCS in a number of key defensive statistics.

He's also served as defensive coordinator at Northern Michigan (D-II), University of the South-Sewanee (D-III), and Washington and Lee (D-III). 

Thamel adds that an official announcement is expected soon.

