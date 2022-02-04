Skip to main content

NC State reportedly working on contract extension and raise for Dave Doeren

Doeren's new deal and raise is expected to put him on par with the top half of ACC coaches

As a league, the ACC has seen plenty of coaching turnover the last several years.

This past season alone, head coaching changes were made at four of the fifteen ACC football programs: Miami (Mario Cristobal), Virginia Tech (Brent Pry), Virginia (Tony Elliott), and Duke (Mike Elko).

Dave Doeren's tenure at NC State started back in 2013, and he ranks second behind only Dabo Swinney as the most senior members of ACC head coaches.

Coming off a nine-win season (ten if you're in the camp that counts the cancellation of their bowl game against UCLA at the last minute as a Wolf Pack win), NC State is working on an extension and raise for their head ball coach, AD Boo Corrigan shared with ESPN today.

As coaching compensation continues to rise with new hires and various extensions, Corrigan shares that he understands the way the market is trending and while specific details of the financials weren't disclosed, the raise is expected to bring Doeren into the upper half of ACC coaches.

"I really like what Dave's done going into his 10th year here and the way he's grown the program," Corrigan shared. "I'd be really happy to have him here for a long time."

Doeren has won at least eight games a total of five times since taking over the program and is 64-49 overall.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

