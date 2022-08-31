Skip to main content

NCAA adopts Transfer Portal windows

December and January are about to get even more hectic than they already are for Division I football programs.

The NCAA Board of Directors on Wednesday adopted windows in which athletes must enter the Portal in order to maintain eligibility for the following season.

For football, that means players must notify their current institution within a 45-day window starting "the day after championship selections are made." 

For FCS, that window will begin Monday, Nov. 21.

In FBS, the transfer window begins Monday, Dec. 4.

Exceptions will be granted for athletes who experience head coaching changes as well as athletes whose scholarships are not renewed. 

The window applies not necessarily to when an athlete enters the Portal, but for when the athlete notifies his school in writing of his or her intent to leave. There can often be a 2-day lag between a player notifying of their intent and the player appearing in the Portal. 

"Like their peers in the general student population, college athletes choose to transfer for any number of reasons," Georgia president and NCAA Board of Directors chairman Jere Morehead said. "We believe the changes enacted today enable member schools to adapt to students' needs, while also positioning students for long-term academic success. These changes to NCAA rules recognize further study is needed on graduation rates before we consider authorizing multiple transfer opportunities with immediate eligibility. We will continue to review potential modifications to transfer rules as the landscape evolves over time."

Additionally, the NCAA will now require schools to provide incoming transfers with scholarships until the player completes their 5-year eligibility window or until they complete their Bachelor's degree, unless the player transfers again or turns pro. The NCAA will also adopt new, more specific standards for athletes who do not meet the one-time transfer exception (i.e., players on their second or third transfer). The new requirements will focus on "student-athlete well-being or circumstances outside the student-athlete's control." It remains to be seen if "I didn't win the QB1 job" qualifies as a "circumstance beyond the student-athlete's control" in the NCAA's eyes. 

The Board rejected a proposal that would have provided athletes unlimited transfer waivers, so long as they maintained progress toward their degree. 

The Board also streamlined the NCAA infractions process. Click here for more.

You May Like

Notre Dame Ohio State

On The Line: A Week 1 mega-preview

Notre Dame-Ohio State, Oregon-Georgia and Utah-Florida are the headliners, but we've found more storylines that make nearly 50 games worth watching.

By Zach Barnett
MWillis

How a rising star in the NFL coaching ranks saw a rising star in Princeton OC Mike Willis

A Notre Dame fan in his youth and an Ivy League champion as a Princeton player, Mike Willis now is helping guide the Tigers' offense to new heights

By John Brice
Marching Band

Video: Heated band director gets high school team a 15-yard penalty

A heated altercation between a rookie band director and some officials resulted in a surprise penalty for the home team.

By Doug Samuels
Jon Gruden ESPN

In first public appearance since Raiders resignation, Jon Gruden recalls 'shameful' emails and asks for forgiveness

"I still love football. I've made some mistakes," Gruden said. "But I don't think anybody in here hasn't. And I just ask for forgiveness and, hopefully, I get another shot."

By Zach Barnett
Bryan Harsin

FootballScoop's Bold Predictions for the 2022 season

Surprise conference winners, even more surprising coaching rallies: the FootballScoop staff sees it all happening.

By Zach Barnett
walt 2

Family asks for prayers as Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells remains in UK Hospital

Wells suffered a major "cardiac episode" Sunday morning

By John Brice
jax flood

As Mississippi Gov. Reeves issues water emergency, Deion Sanders, Jackson State scramble for basic necessities

Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in the Mississippi River and water outages in the state's capital city, where JSU is located

By John Brice
Mel Tucker MSU

Mel Tucker hits on the most overlooked aspect of coaching continuity

"You can't have a guy thinking he's Brent Musburger," Tucker explained yesterday

By Doug Samuels