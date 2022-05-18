Skip to main content

NCAA paves way for FBS conferences to eliminate divisions and still hold title games

With the move, the SEC and ACC could quickly eliminate their divisions, and more leagues could soon follow.

The NCAA's Division I Council on Wednesday eliminated the rule requiring FBS conferences to split into divisions or play round-robin schedules in order to hold a conference championship game.

The announcement was made during the D1 Council's meeting, where it received the rubber stamp that was widely anticipated.

Conference championship games were born at the Division II level in the 1980s, then brought to FBS (then Division I-A) when the SEC grew from 10 teams to 12 with the additions of South Carolina and Arkansas. The D2 required conferences to split into divisions and was carried to I-A because, well, that's how it was written in D2. It took another quarter century, but eventually every FBS conference adopted a title game of its own, with the only rule change coming when the Big 12 got a waiver to hold a championship game as a 10-team league because it played a round-robin schedule.

Uncovering the arbitrary nature of the original rule, as long as growing dissatisfaction with life in 14-team super-conferences split into two divisions, created the push to eliminate the rule.

The SEC, ACC and Big Ten are holding active discussions to eliminate their divisions and pit 1 vs. 2 in their respective championship games. The Pac-12 changed its championship game format immediately after the NCAA's announcement; the rule change came too late to eliminate divisions for the 2022 season, but the league said it will consider that possibility for 2023 and beyond. 

Eliminating divisions would allow far-flung teams to play each other more often. Georgia, for instance, still has not played at Kyle Field as Texas A&M heads into its 11th season in the SEC. Removing the East-West structure could put the Bulldogs in Reveille's house as often as every four years. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

You May Like

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens watches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) ORG XMIT: OHTD10

South Carolina adds former NFL head coach to off-field staff

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will work off the field for Shane Beamer.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Nike Footballs

NCAA eliminates 25-man signing limit for next two seasons

A 2011 rule inspired by Houston Nutt became obsolete with the advent of the Transfer Portal, and is now officially off the books for the next two years.

By Zach Barnett5 hours ago
Cartersville HS GA

High school team bringing QR codes to their jerseys

The trend of QR codes on jerseys is making an appearance at a Georgia high school.

By Doug Samuels7 hours ago
Utah Tech building

Dixie State has a new name, and now it has a new logo

When a university undertakes a total rebrand, the most important piece of real estate is the football helmet.

By Zach Barnett7 hours ago
Ryan Day

Ryan Day's contract extension and raise put him in the $9 million club

Day's new raise and extension put him among the highest compensated coaches in college football.

By Doug Samuels8 hours ago
ASun WAC

WAC, ASUN to continue alliance

The two FCS conferences joined together in 2021, and will continue that arrangement moving forward.

By Zach Barnett9 hours ago
College GameDay

Where will College GameDay visit each week of the 2022 season?

We know where GameDay will begin its 2022 travels, and we have a good idea where they'll end. We fill in all the blanks in between.

By Zach BarnettMay 17, 2022
Credit: USA Today

New details on the California bill that could change college sports forever

The next 48 hours could prove to be crucial for the future of college athletics.

By Zach BarnettMay 17, 2022