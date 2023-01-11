NCAA delays vote that would expand football coaching staffs

Wednesday was supposed to be the day that the NCAA formally expanded football coaching staffs, allowing "any institutional staff member" to perform coaching duties on practice days.

Instead that day has been delayed to... anyone's guess.

At the NCAA convention in San Antonio on Wednesday, the Division I Council opted not to vote on the proposal, sending it back to the Football Oversight Committee for further evaluation.

The proposal was put forth in April, in response to the Supreme Court's 9-0 ruling against the NCAA in 2021.

A summary of a videoconference from the Football Oversight Committee back in September reported a hesitance from some FOC members that removing the countable coach limit would stunt the growth of younger coaches:

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee (FOC) indicated a preference to maintain the current coaching limits. The FOC noted that removing designated graduate assistant coaching positions in favor of countable coaching positions could decrease access to developmental opportunities for those new to the coaching field. The FOC is interested in exploring changes to the permissible duties of noncoaching staff members and countable coaches. The FOC noted the importance of maintaining distinct fall and spring recruiting to mitigate the impact of coaching staff turnover. The FOC agreed to continue discussing the personnel and recruiting concepts at future meetings.

A fear of unintended consequences could've been what delayed the scheduled vote today.

Of course, the entire reason for the vote was because the Football Oversight Committee wanted to make legal what was already happening on many practice fields across FBS.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.