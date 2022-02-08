Sources: Sanders rises to interim head coach at University of Charleston

With their head coach gone for an FCS opportunity, the Golden Eagles are placing their offensive coordinator in charge at this time

After a pair of seasons leading a high-powered offense, the most recent one an eight-win campaign, Quinn Sanders has been elevated to interim head coach at University of Charleston (West Virginia), sources tell FootballScoop.

Sanders ascends to the top role following Pat Kirkland’s exit from atop the program to join Football Championship Subdivision program Jacksonville State.

Charleston, an NCAA Division II program that competes in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, has averaged approximately 37 points per game and 400-plus yards’ offense under Sanders’ guidance the previous two seasons.

The Golden Eagles posted an undefeated, 5-0 mark in 2021 at home.

A former Charleston football and track and field participant, Sanders coached at Midwestern State and also at a Florida high school.