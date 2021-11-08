Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
NCAA Division II program fires head coach after season-ending 79-6 loss

Elizabeth City State University has fired Anthony Jones after three seasons
Its season finished in a 79-6 bludgeoning by Bowie State University last Saturday, Elizabeth City State University on Monday fired coach Anthony Jones.

Hired in 2018 to steer the NCAA Division II program, Jones compiled just a 6-23 overall record. He also saw the program's 2020 campaign cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Vikings did not show marked progress in 2021, when they finished just 3-7 and closed in last place in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's North Division.

The school announced Jones' dismissal in a statement from George Bright, athletics director.

"Jones is a hard-working, valued, highly respected and experienced coach,” Bright said, “and has made a positive impact on the lives of many student athletes, and we are grateful for his commitment, investment, and care. I wish him the best of success professionally and personally."

The Vikings will turn to former Alcorn State star Nick Sanders, the program's recruiting and special teams coordinator, to lead during the search for Jones' replacement.

