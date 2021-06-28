Shippensburg U. tabs new offensive coordinator

Shippensburg University has a new direction for its offense after naming a new play-caller on Monday.

The Raiders' program and head coach Mark Maciejewski have tabbed rising young coach Kyle Ohradzansky as the new offensive coordinator.

Ohradzansky tweeted the news on Monday.

Ohradzansky arrives at Shippensburg, an NCAA Division II program, after several years on the offensive staff at the University of Findlay (Ohio).

After a pair of graduate assistant seasons at Findlay, Ohradzansky served dual roles as the Oilers' quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. In his playing career, Ohradzansky spent two years as the starting quarterback at Baldwin Wallace University.

Shippensburg's program is coming off a lost season; the Raiders' football team was not allowed to participate in a 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Raiders finished 4-7 in 2019.

The 2021 Shippensburg season kicks off Sept. 4 at home against West Virginia State.